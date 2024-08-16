Emily in Paris fans saying the same thing about major moment in season 4 part 1

​Emily in Paris season four, part one, has left fans wanting more after a major love triangle appears to have been solved once and for all—but it doesn't mean that everyone was happy about it! Warning: spoilers ahead for season 4, part 1…

In the new episodes, Emily finally lands a relationship with her "will-they-won't-they" love interest from season one, Gabriel, after Alfie briefly breaks up with her. However, plenty of fans weren't too pleased with the decision. One person wrote: "There are very few TV love triangles where I like the guy who comes between the star-crossed lovers more than the clearly endgame guy, but #EmilyInParis might be one of those. I mean... just look at them!!"

WATCH: Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 – trailer

Another person wrote: "She had a chance at a beautiful, uncomplicated happily ever after with Alfie and chose the past over the present. #TeamAlfie all the way, my boy deserves justice."

A third person added: "Alfie deserves so much better. I hope he gets the girl who loves him and doesn’t treat him as second choice. I would love to see him in a healthy relationship."

© Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris

However, others were delighted about Gabriel and Emily finally getting together, with one writing: "I WAITED 4 YEARS FOR THIS... THEY'RE PERFECT." Lucas Bravo spoke about the romance, saying: "Their connection is beyond what’s reasonable or what’s intellectual. It’s chemical from the second Gabriel opened the door. So sometimes you can’t fight what’s organic."

© Netflix Alfie wanted to get back with Emily, but it was too late



Speaking to TVLine about the plot, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, added: "I think when you lead with your heart, you lead with your head, I think it leaves space for a little bit of confusion here and there. But did she make the right choice? I think she made the choice that was right for her at the time."

© Instagram / @emilyinparis Lily Collins plays Emily



Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, had a different opinion. She said: "I was actually kind of [annoyed] when I saw that. I’m so Team Whatever Feels Right for the Moment, but… [Alfie] could have really just left her high and dry, and I just think that was a quick turnaround. For me, watching it as a viewer, I was like, 'Really?'"

The showrunner also spoke about the decision to finally see Emily and Gabriel together, explaining: "Emily is with no one at this point, and I think she felt like, in a way, that the way was clear for [her] and Gabriel. I think the masquerade allows them, ironically, to drop their masks with each other, even though they’re wearing a mask.

© Netflix Who would you like to see Emily end up with?



"It allows them just a moment, one moment that we haven’t seen in the series for so long, just for the two of them to sort of, like, disappear and come together. We have that amazing moment while they’re dancing, where the world around them just disappears, symbolizing how they finally find their way back to each other at that masquerade ball."