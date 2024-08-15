Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo leaves fans perplexed with completely different look

Emily In Paris is back for new episodes on Netflix and we cannot wait to be reunited with our favourite fashionista and marketing guru. Leading lady Lily Collins is, of course, returning to play the titular character, as is the wider cast including Lucian Laviscount, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

The latter plays the role of the 'hot chef' Gabriel, with whom Emily has had an on-off relationship.

However, in recent promotional shots of the new series, the French actor, 36, sported a totally different look from his on-screen persona and fans have been left totally perplexed.

© Netflix Lucas Bravo poses in official shots for Emily in Paris season four promo

In a photo shared on the official Netflix account, the whole cast was seen on a rooftop dressed to the nines.

Other stars from the show including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, William Abadie, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery, were also in the photo.

However, some fans had a hard time spotting Lucas and many found him genuinely "unrecognisable".

The actor's hair looked transformed from his usual short 'do on the show, including a long fringe and more facial hair.

The star was also wearing retro-tinted glasses, making him look even more incognito.

The cast pose for official promotional shots View post on Instagram

One person was so confused they didn't realise the actor was in the photo at all. "Where's Gabriel?????" they wrote. Similarly, another fan wondered if it might be a new character: "He has a moustache now? Or is that someone else?"

Another said: "Who's the dude with 70's dress aesthetic? Cool," and after another informed him, they said: "No way! He looks so different! Didn’t recognise him."

© Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris

Meanwhile, others realised it was indeed the actor who plays Gabriel, but marvelled at his new get-up. "I thought Gabriel was Ashton Kutcher," one commented, as another said: "What happened to Gabriel???"

The actor is not only known for his stint in Emily In Paris. Lucas has also appeared in Ticket to Paradise, The Honeymoon and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Meanwhile, all eyes were on Lily Collins at the LA premiere for the show on Wednesday evening.

© Getty Lily Collins attends premiere of Netflix's "Emily In Paris" Season 4 Part 1

The actress, 35, looked fabulous in a custom custom-made strapless Armani Privé gown, with a peplum waist and a bodice adorned with beads.

In a teaser for season four, the actress said: "So much happened that we just need answers to. Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star?

"Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? And what about Camille? Will Sylvie's rekindled love last? And the question on all of our minds. Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?"

The show will return in two parts, with the first five episodes arriving on Netflix on August 15. Part two, which also consists of five episodes, will land on September 12.