7 Netflix shows and films to obsess over this August

Netflix has an epic summer selection! Ready for August, the streamer has confirmed which TV treats and films are coming to the platform, and we can't wait to watch them. Lily Collins is set to return as fashion-obsessed marketing exec, Emily Cooper, while Emma and Matt Willis prepare for the launch of their reality show, Love is Blind UK.

Here's what's landing on Netflix in the coming weeks…

© Netflix Love is Blind UK, August 7 Following the success of Love is Blind in the US, Brazil, Japan, and Sweden, we're finally getting a UK version. Led by real-life couple Emma and Matt Willis, the series will follow a group of Brits as they start their dating journey in the infamous pods. Is love really blind? Tune in on August 7 to find out.

© Netflix The Union, August 16 Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry star in this high-octane adventure. After New Jersey construction worker Mike reunites with his high school sweetheart and government spy, Roxanne, he's forced into the dangerous world of espionage and recruited for an intelligence mission in Europe. Cue high-speed car chases and an explosion or two!

© Instagram / @emilyinparis Emily in Paris, August 15 Emily Cooper is officially torn. Following the dramatic events of season three, she's forced to make a big decision – does her heart lie with budding chef Gabriel or dashing Brit Alfie? Promising plenty of love triangle drama, designer outfits and a dreamy glimpse of Paris, the Lily Collins-led series is back on August 15.

© Netflix Secret Lives of Orangutans, August 22 A wholesome documentary narrated by David Attenborough? Sign us up! An immersive experience, Netflix's special follows a group of orangutans living in the jungles of Sumatra, revealing their everyday struggles and triumphs. Available to stream from August 22.

Unstable, August 1 Rob Lowe's workplace comedy returns with a second season. As unhinged as ever, biotech CEO Ellis Dragon decides to put his son, Jackson, to the test, and determine whether or not he should inherit the company one day. Catch up with the duo on August 1.

Umbrella Academy, August 8 The Umbrella Academy is getting a final outing with season four. The official synopsis teases: "There's a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That's not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face their enemies without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?"