Emily in Paris cast at the start of their careers: see epic throwback photos

Emily in Paris is back on our screens this week with its hotly-anticipated fourth season – and we can't wait to return to the City of Love for more drama, romance and iconic fashion moments.

Lily Collins leads the cast of the show, starring alongside Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and more. The stars have amassed a dedicated legion of fans over the past four years, but have you ever wondered where it all started for each of them? Here, HELLO! takes a look back at the cast at the start of their careers…

WATCH: Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in Season 4

1/ 7 © Moviestore/Shutterstock Lily Collins When she was just 20 years old, Lily landed her breakthrough role in the 2009 sports drama, The Blindside. The actress starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the moving movie, which tells the story of Michael Oher, a homeless Black teenager who became a top football player for the NFL after being taken in by a well-to-do white family. Since then, Lily has starred in a wide range of films and shows, from biopics Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Tolkien, to the BBC's adaptation of Les Misérables.

2/ 7 © Jerome Prebois/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Long before playing Sylvie Grateau in Emily in Paris, Philippine made her screen debut in the 1983 comedy-drama film, Surprise Party, in the role of Anne Lambert. Here, a fresh-faced Sylvie shows off her signature curly locks as she poses alongside her co-star, Christian Vadim. From there, she went on to star in a wide range of French films, including the 1985 comedy Three Men and a Cradle, for which she received a nomination for the César Award for Most Promising Actress.

3/ 7 © LincolnCenterTheater/YouTube Ashley Park Broadway star Ashley – aka Mindy Chen – made her name on the stage, starring in Broadway productions of Mamma Mia!, The King and I, and Sunday in the Park with George before breaking into the TV scene. While she made her professional theatre debut in the 2009 production of Miss Saigon at the Music Theatre Wichita, the image above shows Ashley in 2015, behind the scenes of the Broadway revival of The King and I, in which she played the role of Tuptim. Since then, Ashley has starred in a number of musicals and even originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls, which earned her a Tony Award nomination.

4/ 7 © @brunogouery/Instagram Bruno Gouery A star of both the stage and screen, Bruno appeared in various French films, TV shows and theatre productions before gaining widespread recognition for his role as Luc in Emily in Paris. Nowadays, the 49-year-old rocks the silver fox look but when he was younger, he donned dark curls. Check them out in his throwback Instagram post. After appearing in Emily in Paris, Bruno landed a role in the second season of HBO's hit drama, The White Lotus, for which he and his co-stars won the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

5/ 7 © ITV/Shutterstock Lucien Laviscount Lucien Laviscount is perhaps best known to US viewers for playing Earl Grey in Scream Queens or Alfie in Emily in Paris, but UK fans will remember his early roles in iconic British soaps such as Coronation Street, Grange Hill and Waterloo Road. The Lancashire lad was just 17 years old when he landed the part of Sophie Webster's boyfriend, Ben Richardson in Coronation Street, a role he played after portraying Jake Briggs in Grange Hill. From there, he went on to appear in various major TV shows, from Shameless and Episodes to Skins. In recent years, he's appeared in the main cast of Scream Queens, Snatch, Katy Keene, and of course, Emily in Paris.

6/ 7 © BBC Camille Razat French actress Camille gained recognition almost ten years ago when she starred in the 2015 France 2 drama The Disappearance, which was broadcast on the BBC the following year. The 30-year-old, who plays Gabriel's ex Camille in Emily in Paris, portrayed missing teen Léa Morel in the police thriller. She's since appeared in several French films, including the dark comedy, Girls with Balls.