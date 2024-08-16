Sheridan Smith's new show I Fought the Law looks brilliant - and is based on a heartbreaking true story

Sheridan Smith has been snapped in a transformative role for ITV's upcoming show I Fought the Law, and it sounds brilliant. The actress, who has starred in shows including Castaways and Cleaning Up, is set to play double jeopardy campaigner Ann Ming, who fought to change the law to bring her daughter's murderer to justice.

Snaps from the set show 43-year-old Sheridan, who is known for her chameleonic roles, in a blonde, curly wig while in character as Ann Ming, while filming in Shiremoor, North Tyneside. The show is based on Ann Ming's book For the Love of Julie.

Speaking about playing the inspirational role, Sheridan told the BBC: "I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the double jeopardy law to be changed.

"She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude."

What is the real-life story?

Ann Ming's daughter, Julie, was killed in 1989 after her murderer strangled her and hid her body, where it remained undiscovered for months. A man named William Dunlop admitted to the crime after two murder trials where the juries failed to reach a verdict.

© Shutterstock Ann Ming, mother of murder victim Julie Hogg, outside the Old Bailey after William Dunlop pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years imprisonment

With the 800-year-old double jeopardy law in place, which prevented suspects from being tried twice for the same crime, William Dunlop boasted that he wouldn't be placed on trial again—and Ann campaigned for over 15 years to have the law changed.

The law was eventually changed in the early Noughties. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the Criminal Justice Act 2003 "reforms the law relating to double jeopardy, by permitting retrials in respect of a number of very serious offences, where new and compelling evidence has come to light."

© TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Sheridan is set to play Ann

As a result, Dunlop was convicted of murder in 2006 and given a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years. Speaking to the press following his conviction, Ann said: "We just hope after 17 years, when he's eligible for parole, if I'm dead, someone carries on the good work and keeps him behind bars so he can never kill anyone else again."

© Mark Johnson Sheridan spoke about the incredible role



Dunlop is now eligible for parole, with a public parole hearing planned for June 2024. However, it was adjourned on the day of the hearing after a statement confirmed that new information had come to light and had to be examined before the hearing could be rescheduled.