﻿
no-return-noah

No Return viewers are saying the same thing about season finale

Warning, spoilers ahead!

Sheridan Smith’s exciting new drama No Return came to a close on Monday night, as Noah’s fate for assault while on holiday in Turkey was finally revealed. The teenager was handed a three-year suspended sentence, allowing him to return home, and viewers took to Twitter to discuss how the series concluded.

MORE: 7 Sheridan Smith dramas that are a must-watch

One person wrote: "#noreturn I was on edge of my seat by the end. Amazing show, so well acted by all. Lots of twists right through," while another added: "Omg can't believe the ending I really didn't think he'd get out I'm so glad it ended like that, Noah was just a boy #noreturn."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you checked out the drama yet? 

A third person added: "I’m so glad he made it out of prison, but I’m also gutted because I’m guessing there won’t be another series!" Praising the cast, one viewer tweeted: "No return was absolutely brilliant, very well written, everyone played their part so well! Enjoyed every ep #noreturn #sheridansmith."

no-return-sheridan

What did you think of the finale?

The series saw Noah take to the stand to reveal his side of the story, in which he claimed that his encounter with a fellow teenager, Milo, was consensual and "got heated pretty quickly," but that Milo went to the authorities afterward over disgust with himself, with Noah saying: "A look crosses his face like he's suddenly seeing himself from the outside."

MORE: Sheridan Smith reveals thigh tattoo in glamorous festive dress

MORE: Sheridan Smith shares extremely rare glimpse into life with her 'beautiful boy' Billy

Chatting about the show to Whattowatch, Sheridan said: "When I read the script, I was gripped. I didn't stop — usually I have a break between episodes, but I had to know what happened. It instantly gave me that 'jelly-belly' feeling of 'what would you do in that situation?'. They are ordinary people in an extraordinary situation, and Kathy is an amazing lead role — I was honoured to be asked."

no-return-pic

Viewers were full of praise

She added: " Reading the script gave me anxiety, so I hope this will resonate to the audience and they'll be feeling the angst as well. I related to it so much, and I love playing protective mothers like that."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about sheridan smith

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back