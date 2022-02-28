No Return viewers are saying the same thing about season finale

Sheridan Smith’s exciting new drama No Return came to a close on Monday night, as Noah’s fate for assault while on holiday in Turkey was finally revealed. The teenager was handed a three-year suspended sentence, allowing him to return home, and viewers took to Twitter to discuss how the series concluded.

One person wrote: "#noreturn I was on edge of my seat by the end. Amazing show, so well acted by all. Lots of twists right through," while another added: "Omg can't believe the ending I really didn't think he'd get out I'm so glad it ended like that, Noah was just a boy #noreturn."

A third person added: "I’m so glad he made it out of prison, but I’m also gutted because I’m guessing there won’t be another series!" Praising the cast, one viewer tweeted: "No return was absolutely brilliant, very well written, everyone played their part so well! Enjoyed every ep #noreturn #sheridansmith."

What did you think of the finale?

The series saw Noah take to the stand to reveal his side of the story, in which he claimed that his encounter with a fellow teenager, Milo, was consensual and "got heated pretty quickly," but that Milo went to the authorities afterward over disgust with himself, with Noah saying: "A look crosses his face like he's suddenly seeing himself from the outside."

Chatting about the show to Whattowatch, Sheridan said: "When I read the script, I was gripped. I didn't stop — usually I have a break between episodes, but I had to know what happened. It instantly gave me that 'jelly-belly' feeling of 'what would you do in that situation?'. They are ordinary people in an extraordinary situation, and Kathy is an amazing lead role — I was honoured to be asked."

Viewers were full of praise

She added: " Reading the script gave me anxiety, so I hope this will resonate to the audience and they'll be feeling the angst as well. I related to it so much, and I love playing protective mothers like that."

