The Crown's Elizabeth Debecki makes surprising remarks on further seasons

Rumors about a return for The Crown have been circling for a while, with creator Peter Morgan admitting he would return to the world for the right story. But one person who thinks the show as we know it has ended in "the right place," is Elizabeth Debecki, the Golden Globe-winning actress who portrayed the late Princess Diana.

"It always kind of knew where it was going, and then I think there was a sense from the writing from [creator] Peter as well, that it understood its own end in a way. It's very delicate, I think," she said, telling People that Peter did "an amazing job wrapping up such an enormous journey".

"I don't really like the word journey, but it was a big journey for people to go on. When you commit to watching six seasons of a show, you need it to end properly," she added.

The series began in 2016 and followed the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her early days as Princess Eliazabeth and then when she became monarch in the 1950s.

Over six seasons, three different actresses portrayed the late Queen, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton.

Emma Corrin played a young Diana when she first met Prince Charles, and Elizabrth took over in the later seasons.

Elizabeth is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her performance in The Crown but she has tough competition as she is also up against her co-star Lesley Manville, Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), and four stars of The Morning Show, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor, Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman.

If The Crown were to return, however, it would not pick up where it left off, which saw the then-Prince Charles wed Camilla, and the Queen begin to terms with her own mortality.

Instead, Peter has revealed he would go further back in time, and perhaps look at the fascinating reign of King Edward VII. The eldest son of Queen Victoria, he was a popular King but he had a playboy reputation that caused problems in his relationship with his mother.

He was heir apparent for almost sixty years – King Charles overtook that record in 2011, and was heir apparent for 73 years before he took the throne in 2022 – and in 1863 he married Princess Alexandra of Denmark and the couple had six children.

It was rumored he had over 55 affairs during his marriage, and was involved in illegal activity including card betting, but he was also a renaissance man, popularizing tweed, Homburg hats and Norfolk jackets, and was known to be a man who believed in equality of the races: "Because a man has a black face and a different religion from our own, there is no reason why he should be treated as a brute," he wrote to Lord Granville in 1875.

