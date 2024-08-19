Nathan Fillion reveals surprising new project away from The Rookie

Nathan Fillion is a busy man these days! After wrapping production on Superman: Legacy, and shooting season seven of The Rookie, the actor has given fans a glimpse of a third project – the Indie film, Skincare.

Taking to Instagram, Nathan, 53, shared the trailer for Skincare, in which he stars alongside Elizabeth Banks, Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Medalion Rahimi. "When I met @elizabethbanks, I vowed I'd work with her again. Take that, fulfilled vow," Nathan quipped in the caption. As fans will remember, Nathan and Elizabeth first collaborated on the 2006 horror film, Slither.

© Getty Nathan stars as a talk show host in Skincare

Directed by Austin Peters, Skincare is currently available to watch in theatres across the US and it's loosely based on the true story of Dawn DaLuise – a celebrity facialist who was accused of a murder-for-hire plot against a rival.

"A celebrity aesthetician in Hollywood becomes convinced a rival is out to sabotage her business and destroy her life," teases the tagline. Elizabeth Banks leads the cast as Hope Goldman, while Nathan appears to take on the role of a talk show host who interviews her.

Nathan is in high demand right now. After executive producing and starring in The Rookie, the John Nolan star is back for a seventh instalment and has been shooting new episodes around LA this summer.

Nathan Fillion returns to set on season seven of The Rookie

With production kicking off in June, Nathan has been sharing updates from set in recent months, revealing that a group of paparazzi and fans had been trying to take photos of the cast and crew. "I have learned that an excellent metric for how well a show is doing is the measure of shamelessness of looky loos and paparazzi when on location," he captioned a video.

More recently, Nathan confirmed that he'd been shooting scenes in a seriously creepy basement. On July 23, the A-lister addressed fans: "Here we are – Downton Los Angeles, in the basement of a very old building filming another episode of The Rookie," he explained on Instagram.

With his lovable wit, Nathan continued, "Things are going great, but I am feeling a little hoarse," before panning the camera onto a wooden horse prop.

Set to return in January 2025, The Rookie's seventh season will consist of 18 episodes, and this time the weekly schedule will go uninterrupted. Joining Nathan and co will be newcomers Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher, who have signed on as recurring guest stars.

© Instagran Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine training for The Rookie

Deric, who has previously starred in Shameless, will play Miles: "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

As for Broadway star Patrick, the actor will make his TV debut as Seth. He "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."