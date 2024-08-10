The Rookie star Tru Valentino breaks silence with emotional message to fans after season 7 cut

The Rookie's Tru Valentino has thanked "the best fans in the world" after it emerged that he had left the ABC drama ahead of season seven.

Tru joined the series in season four as a recurring character but was upped to a series regular in season five. He played Aaron Thorsen, a Tik-Tok personality, the son of a famous rapper well-known for his extravagant lifestyle, who decided to attend the police academy.

© ABC Tru Valentino in The Rookie

Writing that he will "always cherish my time on The Rookie" he added that he "couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store".

"It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons," he shared before hinting at a possible guest appearance, writing: "You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!"

© Instagram Tru Valentino's Instagram message to The Rookie fans

The ABC series has brought in two new recurring characters for the upcoming season, new recruits Miles (Deric Augustine) and Seth (Patrick Keleher).

Miles is a two-year veteran of the force who has transferred to LA from Texas while Seth is someone who should thrive in the atmosphere of the LAPD but struggles with the decisive action required from an officer.

WATCH: The Rookie's season 7 teaser introduces new recruits

The cast and crew returned to filming on June 21 with Mekia Cox – aka Nyla Harper – sharing pictures of her first day back on set alongside cast members Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter and Melissa O'Neill.

Little is know about fans can expect from season seven, but speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Eric – better known to fans as Tim Bradford – said: "I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim, I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field."

© @jennadewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan's selfie with The Rookie cast

What fans can expect, however, is to see Tim and former love interest Lucy Chen "continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job".

"We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'" he said

