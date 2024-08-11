Nathan Fillion sparks questions as he takes a break from filming The Rookie season seven

Nathan Fillion is on vacation! After weeks of filming on location in LA, The Rookie star has taken a break from season seven. Taking to Instagram, Nathan, who appears as John Nolan in the police drama, revealed that he's jetted to Paris where he's been taking in the sights.

Sharing a snap from his travels, the A-lister told fans: "Seeing Versailles is an incredible experience, not to be missed. The art, architecture, and history are all brilliant. To be here when it's empty is beyond belief. You can truly imagine what it may have been like to live there. What an incredible place."

Shortly after posting, Nathan was inundated with questions. Among the comments, many wondered if his trip might be related to the Olympics. "What is a Canadian actor doing in France these days? Was he perhaps a guest at the Olympics?" noted one. "Are you watching the Olympics????" asked another.

The Rookie's season 7 teaser introduces new recruits

Nathan hasn't been spotted in the crowds as of yet, but they've been particularly star-studded this year. Among them, Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Megan Rapinoe, and Gabrielle Union have all been photographed watching different sporting events. With the closing ceremony on August 11, we'll be keeping an eye out for Nathan.

It's been a busy few weeks for the 53-year-old who, since June 21, has been shooting The Rookie. The upcoming series, which is slated for release in January 2025, will consist of 18 episodes that will air without a mid-season break.

Amid his busy schedule, Nathan has been sharing updates with fans, including a glimpse of the season seven sets. More recently, the star and executive producer posted a video from a mysterious and seriously creepy basement.

Nathan Fillion reveals glimpse of The Rookie season seven set

"Here we are – Downton Los Angeles, in the basement of a very old building filming another episode of The Rookie," began Nathan. "Things are going great, but I am feeling a little hoarse," he quipped, before panning the camera onto a wooden horse prop. Known and loved for his signature sense of humour, fans were naturally left in hysterics.

© Instagran Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine have joined the cast of season seven

While details surrounding season seven of The Rookie are currently under wraps, ABC has announced that two new cast members have signed on. Shameless alum Deric Augustine will appear as Miles: "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

Meanwhile, theatre star Patrick Keleher will his make TV debut as Seth. According to his character description, Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

© Instagram Tru Valentino has confirmed his exit from the show on Instagram

While The Rookie has added to its on-screen family, the hit drama will also go ahead without Tru Valentino, who has confirmed his exit as Aaron Thorsen. Penning a statement on Instagram, the actor noted that he's always cherished his time on The Rookie, and hinted that a guest appearance may be on the cards should he decide to return.