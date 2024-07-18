The Rookie's Nathan Fillion inundated with congratulations after sharing exciting news

Nathan Fillion is celebrating an exciting milestone! Returning to Instagram, the actor announced that his hit show, The Rookie, has received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Dramatic Programming category.

"So very proud of the incredible work done by David Rowen and his stunt team," raved Nathan. "Not only am I so impressed with the scale of the stunts, and the creativity of the choreography, but I'm also grateful for how safe they keep us all. Congratulations, you guys! #therookieabc."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to congratulate Nathan, as well as The Rookie's stunt team. "I couldn't be more excited Nathan… Congrats," wrote one. "So proud of everyone well deserved nod" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "That's brilliant, well done to the stunt team."

The cast and crew of The Rookie will likely celebrate their Emmy nomination on set, having returned to shoot season seven. Mekia Cox – aka Nyla Harper – confirmed that filming had commenced on June 21 with a behind-the-scenes photo.

Nathan Fillion returns to set on season seven of The Rookie

In the weeks that have followed, Nathan, 53, has also been sharing updates and revealed that onlookers had been trying to take pictures and footage of them in LA. "I have learned that an excellent metric for how well a show is doing is the measure of shamelessness of looky loos and paparazzi when on location," he captioned a video.

Eric Winter, who plays Tim Bradford, has also posted highlights from the set. "Always action packed on @therookieabc Some fun BTS for all of you patiently waiting for season 7! #bradford #underfire #therookie #letsgo," he wrote last week.

Set to return in January 2025, The Rookie's latest instalment will consist of 18 episodes, and this time the weekly schedule will go uninterrupted. Currently, details about the plot are limited, but there have been some updates on the cast.

© ABC The Rookie will return in January 2025

This month, it was confirmed that Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher had signed on as recurring guest stars. Deric – who has previously appeared in episodes of Shameless, Godfather of Harlem and All American – will play Miles. Billed as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

© Instagran Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine have joined the cast

Meanwhile, Patrick – a theatre star – will make his TV debut as Seth in The Rookie. Per the show's description, Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."