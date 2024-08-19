Midsomer Murders: Inside John Nettles' idyllic country life in Devon with wife Cathryn Sealey

John Nettles is known and loved for his portrayal of DCI Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders, but after 14 years, the ITV star handed the reins to Neil Dudgeon. In the years that have passed, John, 80, has since retired from acting, and when he's not working as a historian, the father-of-one can be found at his idyllic country home in Devon.

© Shutterstock John Nettles pictured inside his 15th-century home in Devon

John and his wife of 29 years, painter Catheryn Sealey, moved to their property – a 15th-century longhouse complete with a modern extension – in 2010. Together, the couple share three rescue dogs, three rescue horses and two donkeys.

Speaking to The Telegraph in May 2024, John explained that horses have become a particular passion of his. "I sometimes think God made horses on the Monday when everything was fresh. They are the most beautiful creatures," he said.

In a surprising twist of fate, it was actually one of the family donkeys that led to John and Cathryn's move to Devon. "Hector's a delightful little fellow, a rescue donkey from Galway. We'd put him in the garden of our rather posh house near Stratford, but he made a lot of noise and our neighbours, quite rightly, weren't happy," the actor revealed to Great British Life.

© Shutterstock The actor and his wife have three rescue dogs, three rescue horses and two donkeys

Joking that Hector "could stand on Drake's Island and do service as a foghorn," John noted that his decision to officially retire also impacted his decision to move. "I couldn't help but respond to the people round about here - and they're so talented too," he said of his neighbours in the village of Holsworthy.

John has truly embraced country life in Devon and as a keen environmentalist, he's also worked tirelessly to protect it. In 2021, the Midsomer Murders alum made headlines after he spearheaded a campaign to prevent the construction of one of the UK's biggest solar farms.

The actor may have been unsuccessful, but his efforts were no doubt appreciated by the residents on whose behalf he spoke. Adding to his prominent role in the local community, John is also the President of the South West Academy of Fine and Applied Arts and in March 2024 was on hand to open a special exhibition at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery.

While John's daughter, Emma Martins, no longer lives with her father, she regularly pays visits to her father and step-mum in Devon. John shares Emma with his first wife, Joyce Nettles, with whom he was married for 13 years. Now that Emma has welcomed two children of her own, John has become a doting grandfather.