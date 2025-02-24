Midsomer Murders star John Nettles looks so different in rare public appearance following retirement

Midsomer Murders star John Nettles was snapped alongside the new incarnation of Jim Bergerac, Damien Molony, for the reboot of the hit detective show—where the pair discussed the series and what they have managed to include from the original.

The 81-year-old actor looked fantastic, sporting a wide grin while posing with Damien—a world away from his days as the stoic characters Tom Barnaby or Jim Bergerac. During their meeting, the pair discussed Jim's iconic car, which has been brought back for the new show.

WATCH: John Nettles hands over the reins to new Bergerac star

John admitted: "I didn't like it very much. It would go about 10 miles per hour top speed down a hill. It has about eight foot of bonnet, you can't see."

Damien lamented that he wasn't able to drive it but added: "I'm so thrilled that we found the original car, and such an iconic car.

John Nettles with Damian Moloney

John also had a message for fans of the original series, who will likely spot several nods to the classic show. He said: "I think they'll understand quite quickly that it's a different Bergerac, but a recognisable Bergerac."

John originally starred in nine series of the show between 1981 and 1991. The new version also has some key differences from the original, as it will feature one character-led murder mystery running across all six episodes, rather than a new storyline each episode—so a lot less murder.

John Nettles discussed his time on Bergerac

The actor was invited to make a cameo in the show but revealed that he felt "too old." Speaking about meeting him, Damien said: "I had lunch with him last week, and he was just so lovely, and he said so many nice things about the first episode too.

"He finished our lunch saying, ‘Bergerac has been so good to me and my career, and I really hope it does the same for you,’ which I just thought was a really lovely sentiment, and it just goes to show how much of a good guy he is."

The pair met at a seafront café in mid-January ahead of the upcoming six-part series, which will be available on free-streaming service U from 27 February.