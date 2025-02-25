John Nettles reacts as new Midsomer Murders show confirms DCI Tom Barnaby return

It's good news for Midsomer Murders fans as DCI Tom Barnaby is taking to the stage for the first time – and John Nettles has shared his thoughts on the upcoming theatre tour.

The stage show, which opens in October, is an adaptation of the hit ITV detective series, which first aired in 1997 and is in its 24th season.

Midsomer Murders is coming to the stage

Theatre director Guy Unsworth is adapting the pilot episode, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger's Drift, which is based on the book by Caroline Graham.

The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October and will run through to April 2026. Casting details have yet to be announced.

© Tony Ward/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images John led the cast as DCI Tom Barnaby

John, who played DCI Tom Barnaby from 1997 until his retirement from the role in 2011, said he was "thrilled" that the show is being adapted for the stage. "Such anticipation! I'm thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger's Drift are being brought to the stage," he said in a statement, adding: "How exciting!"

Meanwhile, author Caroline described the story as "fast-paced and witty". "It has everything an audience wants: bizarre murders and a beautiful setting," she said. "I am delighted to be a part of it and to see The Killings at Badger’s Drift on the stage."

So, what can fans expect?

The synopsis for the show reads: "When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

© Getty Jason Hughes appeared in the show from 2005 to 2013

"With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences."

WATCH: Neil Dudgeon addresses Midsomer Murders exit rumours

Midsomer Murders has been on our screens for over 25 years. Neil Dudgeon has led the cast as DCI John Barnaby, Tom's cousin, since 2011.

© ITV Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter in Midsomer Murders

Filming for series 25 will begin at the end of March. Neil told ITV's This Morning in January: "We've had a year off this year. We didn't film this year, but last year. But we are filming again this year. We're filming four new stories from March this year."