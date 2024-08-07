Midsomer Murders star joins Vienna Blood's Matthew Beard in season 2 of hit period drama

Sky has released the first-look images for the second season of its hit period drama, Funny Woman – and some major stars have joined the cast.

The series stars Gemma Arterton as Sophie Straw, who shoots to fame as a comic actress in the male-dominated world of the 1960s. The comedy-drama follows the actress as she juggles her career with her blossoming romance with Dennis Mahindra, played by Arsher Ali.

WATCH: Have you watched series one?

Joining the show for its second run are Midsomer Murders star Josie Lawrence, The Tower's Gemma Whelan, and The Witchfinder actor Tim Key.

© Ben Blackhall Gemma Arterton stars in Funny Woman

Also appearing in season two are Steve Zissis (The Changeling), Marcus Rutherford (The Wheel of Time), Roisin Conaty (Man Down), Rory Keenan (The Regime), Lydia Wilson (About Time), Lydia Leonard (The Crown), and Jack Docherty (Absolutely).

They join returning cast members Matthew Beard (Vienna Blood), David Threlfall (Shameless), Rosie Cavaliero (Code 404), Alexa Davies (White House Farm) and Leo Bill (Becoming Elizabeth).

Rounding out the star-studded supporting cast are Clare-Hope Ashitey (Top Boy), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education), Olivia Williams (The Father), Emily Bevan (The Full Monty) and Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down).

© Ben Blackhall The show is returning in September

So, what can fans expect from series two?

The new episodes find Sophie "on a high". "She is the nation's favourite TV comedy star; she's got a group of good friends and her romance with Dennis is full of promise," reads the synopsis. "But trouble is just round the corner: Dennis's divorce will take three years; Sophie's new sitcom flops and she uncovers a devastating family secret.

"Sophie escapes the turmoil by taking a leading role in a film opposite a glamorous French movie heartthrob. The film is a hit and Sophie's slick new US agent offers her a fresh start in Hollywood."

© Ben Blackhall Arsher Ali plays Gemma's on-screen love interest

It continues: "But Sophie returns to London, determined to get the gang back together and to create a new show which reflects her real life and challenges outdated cultural conventions."

The four-parter arrives on Sky Max and NOW on 6 September 2024.

Funny Girl series one is available to stream on Sky Max and NOW.