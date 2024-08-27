Exclusive: Love Is Blind UK's Sabrina says Steven 'wasn't respecting me' as she reveals 'seismic shift' after wedding

Love Is Blind: UK star Sabrina Egerton has opened up about the breakdown of her relationship with Steven Smith after they tied the knot in the final episode of the Netflix reality show.

The former couple were a favourite among viewers of the show after falling in love in the pods and later becoming one of three couples that left the experiment with a wedding band on their finger.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, along with co-stars Cat Richards, Demi Santana Brown and Maria Benkh, Sabrina revealed that there was a "seismic shift" in her relationship with Steven when the cameras stopped rolling as the gym owner stopped "showing up" for her.

WATCH: Sabrina says Steven 'wasn't respecting me' as she reveals 'seismic shift' after wedding

"I think in the experiment, it is a bit of a bubble and there were a lot of promises made based on our relationship and the next stages and unfortunately as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, there was a seismic shift in expectations and what people were able to commit to the relationship," Sabrina revealed.

© Netflix Sabrina and Steven tied the knot at the end of the series

"For me, I continued with everything I promised. I prioritised the relationship, I started my own business so I could work around us and make sure that we didn't go two weeks without seeing each other," continued the marketing director. "But I wasn't given the same respect or consideration in return and after a couple of months of me constantly putting the effort in, trying to make the relationship work based on what I believed we were engaging in, I had to just choose myself because he wasn't showing up, he wasn't respecting me, he wasn't respecting my family.

"I had to make the decision that enough was enough," she added.

When asked if she was still in contact with Steven, who she split from in December last year, Sabrina confirmed that she wasn't.

Despite not getting her "fairytale ending", Sabrina said there's always a part of her that will love Steven.

© Netflix The couple split around Christmas time last year

When asked if there was anyone else in the pods to whom she wished she had given more attention, Sabrina seemed to have no regrets about her time with Steven.

"Obviously things didn't end how I would have hoped, I thought I was going to get this fairytale ending but I really did love Steven," the 35-year-old explained. "I think a part of me will always love that person.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for Netflix Sabrina with her co-stars Demi, Cat, Nicole, Maria and Jasmine at the series one finale screening at One Marylebone, London

"You have to remember that you're taking everyone at their word," she continued. "You are taking everyone by what they are telling you and you're taking that as truth. Then when you step back into reality, that's when the curtain drops and reality sets in."