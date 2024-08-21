Which Love Is Blind UK couples got married – and the shock refusal no one expected

After 11 episodes of twists, turns and tears, Love Is Blind: UK has come to an emotional end as six couples made their way to the altar having found love in the pods.
But which couples took the plunge and said 'I do' and who walked away still single? Keep reading to find out…
Which couples got married?
Sabrina and Steven
Just like with their engagement, Sabrina and Steven were the first couple we watched tie the knot – and it's safe to say we needed the tissues for this one!
As he looked into Sabrina's eyes, a love-struck Steven told her: "I promise to always make you my number one. To be the hug before you realise you need it, I vow to uphold our daily check-ins so I can lift you up when you are low. You stole my heart and my mind and now I give you my unconditional love." So cute!
Sabrina's speech was just as moving. "There's so much we don't know and our journey has just become but in your arms, I've found a home. I want you to know that I chose you today and every day for the rest of our lives," she said, before the pair made things official.
Jasmine and Bobby
While he might have faced some questions from Jasmine's concerned mum Marisa, Bobby was determined to tie the knot with the woman of his dreams, Jasmine.
"I'm very certain in terms of what I want and how I feel," said the 33-year-old while getting suited and booted in his hotel room. "For me, this is exactly what I want. Jasmine is the woman that I want to spend the rest of my life with. There's nobody or nothing that could get in the way of that."
After Jasmine made her jaw-dropping entrance, accompanied by her proud mum Marisa, there wasn't a dry eye in the house as the pair shared their vows.
Bobby told his bride: "You have the kindest, most gentle heart that I've ever come across. I do believe in fate and I'm certain that destiny has brought the two of us together."
Meanwhile, Jasmine thanked her husband-to-be for "being the most amazing man I have ever met" before they both said 'I do'.
Nicole and Beniah
While Nicole and Beniah's journey wasn't exactly plain sailing to begin with thanks to her initial engagement to Sam, the couple couldn't have looked happier as they stood opposite one another at the altar.
Reflecting on their journey, Beniah said: "You accept me for who I am, flaws included, which shows me you have unconditional love. We've been constantly challenged throughout but rough seas make for good sailors and in those moments of tough times, our relationship has blossomed."
Meanwhile, Nicole shared her appreciation for their unique connection. "You understand me and see me in ways that I've never quite seen before and I feel with you, life could really be an adventure," said the 29-year-old before the pair sealed the deal with a ring swap and a kiss.
Who said no?
Tom, Demi and Freddie
Sadly, three couples decided to say no when faced with one of the biggest decisions of their lives as Catherine and Freddie, Maria and Tom, and Demi and Ollie all walked away from the experiment unmarried.
While Freddie said there were "still mountains left to climb and lessons to learn" before he and Cat committed to a life together, Tom said he and Maria hadn't spent enough time as a couple to know how their "differences in values" would impact their married life.
The biggest shock?
Demi and Ollie
The outcome of Demi and Ollie's wedding day may have been the biggest shock of all, however. Despite their deep connection and love for one another, Demi decided that her and Ollie's relationship wasn't quite ready for marriage.
"It's not an 'I do not and I'm going to walk away from you forever,' it's an 'I do not for now', because honestly the time we've spent, I feel like you've seen me and I love you," explained Demi, before walking away heartbroken.
While he was obviously surprised by the decision, Ollie took it like a champ, telling the congregation: "I hope I can speak for both us when I say that we are so grateful for you being here. We are still celebrating our love and friendship, so we are so glad to have all of you here with us.
"The journey hasn't changed, it's just a slight diversion," he added.