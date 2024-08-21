Which Love Is Blind UK couples got married – and the shock refusal no one expected

While he might have faced some questions from Jasmine's concerned mum Marisa, Bobby was determined to tie the knot with the woman of his dreams, Jasmine.

"I'm very certain in terms of what I want and how I feel," said the 33-year-old while getting suited and booted in his hotel room. "For me, this is exactly what I want. Jasmine is the woman that I want to spend the rest of my life with. There's nobody or nothing that could get in the way of that."

After Jasmine made her jaw-dropping entrance, accompanied by her proud mum Marisa, there wasn't a dry eye in the house as the pair shared their vows.

Bobby told his bride: "You have the kindest, most gentle heart that I've ever come across. I do believe in fate and I'm certain that destiny has brought the two of us together."

Meanwhile, Jasmine thanked her husband-to-be for "being the most amazing man I have ever met" before they both said 'I do'.