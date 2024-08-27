Exclusive: Love Is Blind UK's Cat reveals she was pulled from set for heartbreaking reason: 'There's a lot viewers haven't seen'

Love Is Blind UK star Cat Richards has revealed she was pulled from the set whilst filming the mixer with the pod squad in episode eight after a fire broke out at her parents' house.

The 30-year-old joined her co-stars, Demi Brown, Sabrina Egerton and Maria Benkh, for an exclusive chat with HELLO! ahead of the reunion episode. When asked if there were any misconceptions she'd like to address, Cat was keen to clear a few things up.

WATCH: Cat reveals she was pulled from set for heartbreaking reason

"Yeah, a lot actually," she said. "At the mixer, when was very up and down with my emotions, my mum and dad had had a house fire that night. I actually got pulled off set so when I came back on set, I was very upset and my emotions were up and down, that was obviously not shown."

The dental nurse continued: "With the prenup, I didn't know what a prenup was. So, again I actually agreed with Freddie and I respected his decision, I think it's the right thing. That wasn't shown apart from my friends explaining it all.

© Courtesy of Netflix/Tom Dymond Cat revealed she was pulled off set during filming

"There's a lot the viewers haven't seen," she added.

Cat also spoke about her relationship with Freddie, who she fell for in the pods. While the couple made it to their wedding day, Freddie couldn't commit to Cat at the altar, telling her there were "still mountains left for us to climb and lessons for us to learn before fully embracing a lifelong commitment".

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for Netflix Cat with her co-stars Demi, Nicole, Maria, Jasmine and Sabrina at the finale screening at One Marylebone, London

Despite being left at the altar, Cat was full of praise for the funeral director. "I actually said from start to finish, I love Freddie's character and I still do to this day," she said. "I fell in love with Freddie for his jokey side, his crazy side. Of course, because it's so intense, there are times when you want love and affection and Freddie's not the type of guy to fully give that. Again, there's just so much that was said and done off-camera."

Meanwhile, Freddie told HELLO! that he still has "a lot of love for Cat". "We're still friends," said the 32-year-old. "I still speak to her. We're still supportive of each other and I've got a lot of love for her but it just wasn't meant to be."