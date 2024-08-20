Love Is Blind UK stars who have appeared on TV before

Dating shows like Netflix's Love Is Blind UK make overnight celebrities out of their contestants and while we've come to know and love this year's fresh batch of singletons, it's not the first time some of them have appeared on our screens.

From Cat and Nicole's stints on reality TV to Bobby's turn on a game show, find out where you may have seen the cast before.

WATCH: Did you know that Cat previously appeared on Ibiza Dreams?

1/ 4 © BBC Cat falls in love on Ibiza Dreams Cat is no stranger to seeing her love life play out on the small screen as she previously appeared on the BBC Three reality show Ibiza Dreams, which followed ten young Brits who moved to Ibiza in search of a new career. Back in 2020, Cat, now a dental nurse, struck up a romance with fellow star Liam – and the pair even confessed their love for one another!

2/ 4 © ITV Cat's Ibiza Weekender Ibiza Dreams wasn't Cat's first reality TV stint as she also appeared on Ibiza Weekender the year before, where she was introduced as the ex-girlfriend of holiday rep, Callum Izzard. While it seemed as though Cat was hoping to reignite their romance, Callum was preoccupied with a different rep on the show.

3/ 4 © ITV Bobby wins the big bucks on Moneyball Before appearing in the pods, Bobby appeared on the ITV gameshow Moneyball. For those who haven't seen the show, hosted by Ian Wright, it sees contestants take on a series of questions in an attempt to win a life-changing amount of money. While Bobby didn't reach the top prize of £250,000, he did bag a whopping £31,000.