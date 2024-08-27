Sheinelle Jones vows to do Hoda Kotb 'proud' as she replaces her on Today

Sheinelle Jones stepped into the popular shoes of Hoda Kotb on Tuesday when she took her spot on Today and promised to "do her proud."

At the top of the hour, it was announced that both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda would not be on the show and Sheinelle and Peter Alexander would be taking over.

Having stepped in for the hosts before, the co-stars looked at ease at the helm of the morning show and Sheinelle appeared determined to do a great job.

"I'll try to make her proud," she said as Hoda's absence was reiterated later on.

While they didn't declare the reason for Hoda taking time off, the summer has seen a shake-up on the air with many of the hosts sneaking in some vacation time.

Hoda also had a big celebration as she turned 60 at the start of August.

She was brought to tears with the montage her co-stars presented her with that showcased some of the emotional and heart wrenching stories she has worked on.

© NBC Sheinelle stepped in for Hoda

Savannah said: "We are a wonderful village that works with you every day, and we know you, our friend, our partner, we love her so much. And many, many other people are right there with us, they adore you too."

The video was compiled of tear-jerking moments featuring some of Hoda's past interviewees.

© Instagram Hoda took time off recently to be with her family

"Thank you, this is the best birthday, thank you, thank you, thank you," Hoda told her beloved co-hosts.

"This is your legacy, people," Savannah maintained, adding: "All the people who get to know you and love you. What you do for us, thank you."

Ahead of her celebration, Hoda opened up to Today about her milestone and what it means to her.

© NBC Sheinelle is a regular on Today

"I feel like I’m a better version, or more myself, each year I grow older," she said.

"I think a lot of times we spend our time pretending — being someone we’re not. After a while you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m me. God made me this way.'"

"My 50s were my best," Hoda added, making reference to adopting her children Haley and Hope in that decade. "I imagine, because my 50s were my best, that my 60s will be even better than that."

© @hodakotb Hoda spent her birthday with daughters Hope and Haley

She continued: "Blessings come when they come. You don't get the choice," before elaborating: "In my 50s, I got my children, I got the job I dreamt of, I found out who I was myself. Finally, I feel like I'm 100% me."

As for her future? She said: "I just want to be of service. The first part of your life is about learning, the second part of your life's about earning and the third part is about service and giving back. I feel like this is an important time that's coming for me."