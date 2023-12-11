Today Show stars gather at this Hollywood star's NYC bar – inside their Christmas bash

The Today Show stars know it sure is nice to have friends in high places, or at least work at Rockefeller Plaza!

NBC mainstays Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Jenna Bush Hager, and many more all gathered to celebrate the holiday season over the weekend, for what was a very different celebration than that of last year's.

The beloved bunch got to leave studio 1A early in the afternoon to head to their party, but they didn't have to go far.

For their holiday gathering, the Today Show hosts had none other than their fellow (though former) NBC colleague Pete Davidson and his townhouse-turned-bar Pebble Bar to thank for hosting them.

Pete, who left Saturday Night Live after eight seasons in 2022, is co-owner of the spot – which was formerly a pub frequented by the SNL cast – along with fellow stars Jason Sudeikis, Mark Ronson, Nicholas Braun, and Justin Theroux; the latter two are also famously owners of quasi-dive bar Ray's in the Lower East Side.

The multi-level bar has a secret entrance through Rockefeller Center – perfect for the Today Show crew – and takes up a 19th-century townhouse that once housed Irish pub Hurley's, and survived both the Prohibition era (which lasted from 1920 to 1933) and the construction of Rockefeller Center from 1931 to 1939.

After their time enjoying Pebble Bar's seafood offerings, elevated bar snacks, and elaborate drinks, some of the Today hosts took to Instagram to share a glimpse with fans into their celebrations.

Savannah shared a slew of photos from the fun night, or rather afternoon, out, and wrote: "We crush a party that starts at 3pm. Thanks @pebblebarnyc."

© NBC The Today stars enjoyed a well-deserved party

Her co-host Hoda shared an epic group shot of the crew cheersing to the camera, and captioned it: "What a crew! Lucky us xo."

Al, who shortly after celebrated his milestone 45th anniversary of joining the Today Show, also shared photos to his Instagram, writing: "What a great time with our @todayshow co-hosts."

© Getty Last year's Christmas was much different for the Today family

The celebration was a much-deserved one especially for him, who for last year's holiday season was battling a terrifying health ordeal that saw him face several hospital stints, a seven-hour surgery, and a weeks-long hiatus from his usual Today Show spot.

© Getty Fans of the Today Show are familiar with the tight-knit nature of their group

At the time, his colleagues of course made him feel included in the festivities as best as possible, and Al was brought to tears when the Today Show crew surprised him at his Upper East Side home with some Christmas carols while he recovered with the help of his wife Deborah Roberts. He made his official return on January 6th.

Fans of the veteran anchors loved to see them get a proper break and party for the holidays, and took to the comments section under their posts to gush about the photos, with one writing: "You are all the absolute best," as others followed suit with: "Literally why I love the Today Show SO MUCH, that family feel," and: "Core memories with core friends," as well as: "Looks like you all had a great time. Merry Christmas to you all."

