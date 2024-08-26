Dylan Dreyer returns to change in role at Today Show at start of the week

Dylan Dreyer has returned to the Today Show after time off, and her role had changed gears on Monday's episode!

Instead of starting work for the Third Hour show, Dylan filled in for Al Roker who was absent at the start of the week, and later joined Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin - who were filling in for Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb - at the main news desk.

The show then moved onto the Third Hour, where Craig made a joke about Al's absence.As he introduced himself and his co-stars Sheinelle and Dylan to those who were just tuning in, he said: "Mr Roker as you know doesn't do Mondays in the summer."

Dylan was then asked about her own time off in South Carolina, and told Craig - who is from Hilton, South Carolina: "I just want to say we were down in Hilton Head in South Carolina and I can see why you call it God's country, it was amazing," delighting Craig in the process.

The Misty the Cloud author shared some lovely photos from her family vacation on Instagram on Sunday night before returning to work, including some sweet pictures of her three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, and some with her husband, Brian Fichera.

Dylan Dreyer returned to the Today Show filling in for Al Roker on Monday morning

She wrote: "Wrapping up summer with one more incredible getaway! Guess it’s time to get back to work now!"

Fans adored seeing a glimpse into her trip, with one commenting: "So glad you and Brian are able to get away with your boys as often as you do making memories," while another wrote: "Oh my goodness!! Our absolute favorite place in the world!" A third added: "LOVE Hilton Head!!! Looks like ya'll had a blast!"

© Today Show Dylan later sat at the Third Hour desk with her co-stars, where she opened up about her vacation

Dylan has made the most of the summer with her family, and several weeks ago they went on a trip to Turks and Caicos, as well as Los Angeles for several days, where she coincided the visit with recording the latest series of "Earth Odyssey".

© Instagram The Today Show star was on vacation last week

September will be a bit different for Dylan too, as her youngest son Rusty, two, will be starting pre-school. As a result, she's making the most of every moment with all three of her boys at home.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her family in South Carolina

She opened up about the change in a bittersweet Instagram post earlier in August, writing: "Vacation mode…again! Enjoying one last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!"

Dylan is raising her three sons in a two bed apartment in New York City, and is often praised for her down-to-earth personality and relatable parenting posts on social media. The star also has a beautiful vacation home outside of the city where the family often spend weekends and the holidays.

