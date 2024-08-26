George Stephanopoulos' wife reveals mishap at $8M family vacation home during star's time off GMA

George Stephanopoulos took a well-deserved day off from GMA on Monday, and has been enjoying some quality time at his family's vacation home in the Hamptons.

His comedian wife, Ali Wentworth, opened the doors inside the stunning property over the weekend, and revealed a slight mishap that had occurred there!

The down-to-earth star posted a picture of a colorful looking rug sprawled across the hallway floor, and revealed it wasn't meant to be so bright.

She wrote: "Our white rug got stained by our incontinent dachshund..." She then posted a second photo, and wrote: "So I used dye and made a pattern to hide the stains."

George and Ali are enjoying some quality time together at their beachside property now that both their daughters have gone back to college.

Their oldest, Elliott, 21, is in her final year at Brown University in Rhode Island, while their youngest Harper, 19, has gone into her second year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

The couple spend the summers at their house in the Hamptons, which boasts 5 bedrooms, 6 and a half bathrooms, along with a media room, games room and basement, complete with 1,000 bottles of wine!

The backyard, meanwhile, also features a swimming pool and tennis courts. The couple previously listed their property for $5.995 million back in February 2018, but decided to take it off the market.

Along with their home in the Hamptons, the couple also have a beautiful apartment in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

They relocated to New York City over a decade ago when George was offered his job as a co-anchor on GMA. They were previously living in Washington D.C.

The pair have been married since 2002 and they opened up about the beginning of their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012. "I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said.

"I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

George and Ali were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's late father, Robert.

