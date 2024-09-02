NCIS alum Mark Harmon marks extra special holiday weekend with wife Pam Dawber ahead of TV comeback

Mark Harmon and his wife Pam Dawber have been enjoying the holiday weekend in the United States, and their Labor Day plans will likely be revolving around the actor.

That's because the NCIS star turns 73 on Monday September 2, making their family time together all the more special.

Mark will likely opt for a low-key celebration with his loved ones, including Pam and their sons, Sean and Ty.

The star has managed to maintain a healthy balance between being a well-known actor and protecting his private life, allowing for his time with his loved ones to be kept out of the spotlight.

He previously opened up about the reason he has opted out of getting Instagram or Twitter in an interview with TV Insider.

He said of his and wife Pam's privacy: "It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. I'm not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural."

Mark has a busy time ahead as he prepares for his TV comeback on NCIS: Origins, in which he will be narrating the much-anticipated prequel of the long-running show.

The program - which will see Austin Stowell play a young Leroy Gibbs - is a family affair, as Mark's actor son Sean, who played a younger version of Mark's popular character, thought there was more of him to explore.

On his dad's character and the upcoming show, Sean told TV Insider: "I believe that very few people are actually 'born leaders' and are instead forged into them, and Gibbs is no exception. Digging into the backstory of 'the boss' seemed like a good opportunity to find out why Gibbs turned out the way he did and who was around to influence him on that journey."

Mark left NCIS in October 2021, leaving his fans devastated when he departed in season 19 of the popular show.He opened up about his decision to quit the program almost a year after leaving the show, for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and admitted that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season, alluding to the possibility that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

