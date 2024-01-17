Mark Harmon's life and career: From NCIS stardom to on-set feuds, Pam Dawber marriage and incredible act of heroism

Mark Harmon doesn't ascribe to the world of celebrity. A Hollywood heavyweight, the actor, 72, prefers to keep a low profile in California. Notoriously humble, and extremely private, the TV star has become something of an enigma, despite appearing in major blockbusters and becoming an NCIS legend.

With that in mind, we're exploring the life and career of one of Hollywood's most private actors. From his childhood in the spotlight to his sweet love story with Pam Dawber, and the incredible act of heroism that changed a teenager's life forever. Here's what you need to know about the man, the myth, the legend.

Famous family

Mark hails from the illustrious Harmon family. His mother, Elyse Knox, was an established actress, model, and fashion designer, with over 39 acting credits by the time he was born. Meanwhile, his father – Tom Harmon – was an American football player, military pilot, actor, and sports broadcaster.

© Getty Mark Harmon with his mom Elyse and dad Tom

Asked about his childhood, Mark told TV Insider: "My parents kept things real. I had no idea they were famous. In fact, it didn't hit me until one day when I was riding in the car with my father in Ann Arbor, Michigan—I was maybe 8 and could barely see above the dashboard—and we stopped at a crosswalk.

"Suddenly we were surrounded by people who recognized my dad and were really thrilled to see him. I remember looking at this man I thought I knew so well and thinking, 'Who are you?'"

© Photo: Getty Images Mark pictured in 1986 with his parents Elyse and Tom and sisters Kelly and Kristin

One of three siblings, Mark grew up with two sisters, Kelly and Kristin. Following in their mother's footsteps, Kelly, worked as an actress and model, appearing in Bay City Blues, Battlestar Galactica and CHiPS.

As for Kristin, the late actress and painter was married to actor and musician Ricky Nelson for 19 years. Together, they shared four children. Kristin and Ricky eventually divorced in 1982. In April 2018, it was confirmed that Kristin had died of a heart attack at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her daughter, actress Tracy Nelson, shared the news.

Early career

Mark hadn't intended to be an actor. After graduating cum laude from UCLA in 1974 with a B.A. in Communications, his sights were set on a career in advertising or law. Like something out of a movie, it was a random encounter with a total stranger that changed everything. Speaking to Men's Journal in 2018, Mark revealed that he'd taken a job as a shoe salesman when he overhead a stranger's conversation on a flight.

© Getty After graduating from college, Mark set his sights on a career in advertising or law, before pursuing acting

"When I was doing that shoe salesman job. I was coming back from Boston and I was sitting next to a 33-year-old who was talking about trying to make pension at 65," explained the A-lister. "He was drinking his second martini by the time we were wheels up. He was miserable in his job and he was trying to maintain the job for another [32] years. I went home, got in my car, drove out to the place where I worked, and gave my notice."

Shortly after, Mark's sister, Kristin, was able to get him his first acting job. At the time, Kristin was married to musician Ricky Nelson, and thanks to her in-laws, Ozzie and Harriet, Mark was able to appear in a 1973 episode of Ozzie's Girls.

WATCH: Mark Harmon shows off dancing skills in first ever TV role

Following up with guest appearances in Adam-12 (1975), Police Woman (1975) and Laverne & Shirley (1976), Mark went on to bag supporting roles in the feature films, Comes a Horseman (1978) and Beyond the Poseidon Adventure (1979).

It was in 1983, that Mark got his big break. Cast as Dr. Robert Caldwell in the series, St. Elsewhere, the aspiring actor played the role for three years. During this period, his career truly blossomed, and he was even named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 1986.

© Photo: Getty Images Mark as Dr. Robert Caldwell in St. Elsewhere

Finally on the map, Mark went on to star in Summer School (1987), The Presidio (1988), Crossfire Trail (2001) and Freaky Friday (2003), among others. But, the best was yet to come…

NCIS stardom

Mark was cast as special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003. The actor – then 52 – had already established himself in Hollywood, but little did he know how popular the show would become.

© Getty Mark portrayed special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 18 years

Over 18 years, Mark became an NCIS legend. Chatting to Larry King, in 2014, the actor credited the "cast and crew" with the show's enduring success. "You know I think we've worked really hard," he said. "It wasn't always as successful as it is now, and I think a lot of people are responsible for that. I think it's important on this show how people are treated, and you've got to give credit to the cast and the crew."

© Picture Perfect/Shutterstock The star quit NCIS in 2021

While Mark decided to leave NCIS in 2021, he remains a producer, and he's also planning to reprise his role in the prequel series, NCIS: Origins.

On-set feuds

Mark didn't get off to a great start with his NCIS co-star, Michael Weatherly. In 2020 – four years after he'd left the drama – Michael revealed that the two had initially clashed on set. "Mark Harmon and I were on different poles," he told The Futon Critic. "I was Antarctica, he was the North Pole and we were just looking down there going, 'What is up with your polarity? What's going on? The water goes down the drain the other way for me.'"

© CBS Mark clashed with his NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly

"He was confused by my presence right from the get-go," added Michael. "When CNN Showbiz Today or one of those things asked what was the best part about doing the pilot when we were doing the upfronts, I said, 'I got a rubber gun and I got a fake badge.'

"Harmon looked at me like, 'That is your CNN answer?' [Laughs.] And I was like a little kid who had one too many bowls of Count Chocula."

These days, Michael and Mark are on far better terms, and after becoming the lead of Bull, in 2016, Michael was "illuminated" and finally understood Mark's stance on the show. "It's been very illuminating and given me a great deal of insight and regard for what Mark Harmon was doing all those years," he said. "When I was like, 'How come he doesn't have as much fun as the rest of us?'"

© CBS The actor reportedly fell out with Pauley Perrette

During his time on NCIS, Mark had another famous feud, specifically with Pauley Perette. Following the actress' decision to depart the show in series 15, reports quickly emerged of a falling out with series lead Mark. The two stars allegedly clashed behind the scenes in 2016 after the Gibbs actor brought his dog to set, where it bit a crew member, leaving him needing 15 stitches.

"In Pauley Perrette's case, there was an incident with the show with a dog. The dog was Mark Harmon's, and apparently the dog bit someone. Pauley was a huge, huge SPCA [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] animal person. And then the dog kept coming with Harmon, and she felt it wasn't safe for the show," executive producer Charles Floyd Johnson revealed.

© Getty As of 2020, Pauley has retired from acting

"By the end of that year, she just felt like it wasn't working for her anymore, and it was time to move on." Mark has never addressed the reports, and as of 2020, Pauley has retired from acting.

Family life with Pam Dawber

Mark fell for Mork and Mindy actress Pam Dawber in 1986. Speaking to People in November, the actor explained that a mutual friend had intended to set them up on a group date. But, preferring a more direct approach, he decided to take the reins.

© Ron Galella Mark found love with actress Pam Dawber

"I said, 'Can I just call? Can I get a number and just cold call?' And so I did," he recalled. "I got the number, and I called, and I got an answering machine. And I started to leave a message that said, 'We don't have to all go out. We could get a cup of coffee or something.' And then she was monitoring and she picked up. We went out that night and we're together ever since."

The couple share two sons

Almost a year to the day, Mark and Pam tied the knot in 1987, and they've since welcomed two sons – Sean, 35, and Ty, 31. The duo – who live a quiet life in California – recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

An extremely private couple, while Mark rarely divulges details about his family life in interviews, he has mentioned Pam on occasion. Declaring that there's "no secret" to a happy marriage, Mark told People: "We laugh. You got to laugh, and you got to talk and communicate. That's the fun part. Do we sit and talk about it? No. Maybe you just get fortunate and find the right one. We share many things and yet we're really different."

© David Livingston Mark and Pam recently celebrated 36 years of marriage

When he's not on set, Mark has a collection of rings that he likes to wear on his wedding finger. "I wear it or a few others I have because when I'm not shooting, I like to make sure I have something on my ring finger, because I'm proud to be married, and I'm proud of who I'm married to," he shared in 2019. "I'm just so proud of her." We're not crying…

Incredible act of heroism

Much like his NCIS counterpart, Mark is fiercely courageous, and in 1996, the actor risked it all to save a teenager from a burning car. The driver, a 16-year-old boy, had managed to exit the vehicle, but his friend and passenger Colin Specht, also 16, had been unable to get out. After spotting the crash near his Brentwood home, Mark sprang into action, smashing the windows of the car with a sledgehammer, and pulling Colin to safety.

© NBC The A-lister rescued a teen from a burning car in 1996

Commended by the Los Angeles Fire Department, spokesman Brian Humphrey stated: "The youths owe their lives to the action of Mr. Harmon."

Years later, an extremely grateful Colin spoke about the incident in an interview with CBS, where he said he "would not be alive" if Mark hadn't saved him. Admirably, Mark has remained incredibly humble about the entire incident, and in 2013 said: "I won't take credit for it, because if the car explodes and I'm there next to the car, then you're talking about two young boys who don't have a father," he said.

NCIS return

Two years after he waved goodbye to NCIS, Mark announced that he would be reprising his iconic role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Signed on to NCIS: Origins – a spin-off show set in 1991 – it was Mark's oldest son, Sean, who first coined the idea, after portraying a fledgling Gibbs in seven episodes of NCIS.

© Getty Images Mark is set to reprise his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Tracing the origins (literally) of a young Gibbs, who has just been recruited as a special agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office, the series is slated for the 2024-25 broadcast season. Much like the winning formula of Young Sheldon, Mark will narrate the series as an older Gibbs. Meanwhile, casting for a younger version of the character has begun.

© Getty Mark's son Sean will executive produce NCIS: Origins

Excited to collaborate on the project, Sean will executive produce the series with his father, and said in a statement: "The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself.

"I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside [NCIS writers-producers Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North] and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."