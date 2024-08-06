NCIS stars with famous exes: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Lauren Holly

Propelled into the spotlight, the NCIS stars have mingled and acted alongside Hollywood heavyweights, but did you know they've also dated them? Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly and Lauren Holly have all had high-profile relationships in the past, and some of them might surprise you.
Here, we reveal which NCIS cast members have famous exes…
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon has been happily married to Mork and Mindy actress Pam Dawber since 1987. Before crossing paths with his future wife, however, the NCIS legend dated his Flamingo Road co-star, Christina Raines.
While the former couple called it quits in 1984, they've continued to speak highly of one another. In a 1986 cover story for People Magazine, Mark reflected on their relationship, explaining: "Tina taught me how to stop and notice the oak trees and smell the flowers...She will always be a very special lady to me."
In a 2014 interview with Hill Place, Christina – who also starred in episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1985) and Highway to Heaven (1988) – spoke fondly of Mark.
Describing him as "wonderful to work with," she noted: "He's present, he's there, he's very generous and he's very giving as an actor. I also remember him as being a very detail-oriented and perceptive individual. Mark's a great actor and a great guy."
Michael Weatherly
Michael Weatherly has been linked to a few famous actresses. Among them, the Tony DiNozzo alum was engaged to Jessica Alba from 2001 to 2003. Their relationship, which began on the set of Dark Angel, sparked controversy on account of their 12-year age gap.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan after their split, Jessica said: "It's really, really, really difficult to have the same occupation as the person you're with—especially when you're both actors. Actors are pulled in so many different directions that unless you both are absolutely into it through thick and thin and completely sure about each other, it's just hard. I've decided I'll never date an actor again."
Jessica has since found love with her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, while Michael married Bojana Janković in 2009.
Jennifer Esposito
Jennifer Esposito was briefly married to The Hangover and Maestro star, Bradley Cooper. Little is known about their first meeting, but they were initially photographed together in 2006 and confirmed their engagement in October of that year. It's widely reported that their wedding took place in December, with Jennifer and Bradley saying 'I do' in the South of France.
Four months after their nuptials, Jennifer's rep confirmed that she and Bradley had decided to call time on their relationship. Bradley's rep added that "The divorce was mutual and they've been separated for quite a while."
During a 2011 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Bradley was asked about their split. "It was just something that happened," he said. "The good thing is, we both realized it...Sometimes you just realize it."
David McCallum
The late David McCallum crossed paths with his first wife, actress Jill Ireland on the set of Hell Drivers (1957). Following their London wedding, Jill starred in several episodes of David's hit show, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, and together they also welcomed three sons: Paul, Valentine and Jason.
Married for 10 years, Jill and David eventually divorced, with the actress leaving her former husband for his Great Escape co-star Charles Bronson, whom she had first met in 1963.
During a 2017 interview with Daily Record, David reflected on this period in his life, explaining: "I never hated him, Charlie was always a good friend. I find that when problems come along, worrying about them and getting anxious and negative is quite unnecessary. You can solve them, usually amicably. That's what happened."
While David admitted that his split from Jill had been difficult, it also led him to his second wife, Katherine Carpenter. The pair were married for 56 years prior to David's passing and welcomed a son, Peter, and a daughter, Sophie.
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly was famously married to her Dumb and Dumber (1994) co-star, Jim Carrey. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 1995, Jim said: "I am absolutely head over heels in love right now. It's wonderful. Lauren Holly is absolutely the most beautiful woman on the face of the earth to me right now, and she is brilliant, talented, selfless, caring, loving, the best combination of everything you could ever think of."
Lauren and Jim eventually tied the knot in September 1996, but after nine months, Lauren filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They have remained friends, however. "I'm still in touch with Jim. I only have the best memories of working with him because we were boyfriend and girlfriend," the NCIS star told Closer in 2019. "We just laughed and laughed – he's constant entertainment."