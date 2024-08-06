NCIS stars with famous exes: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Lauren Holly

Mark Harmon has been happily married to Mork and Mindy actress Pam Dawber since 1987. Before crossing paths with his future wife, however, the NCIS legend dated his Flamingo Road co-star, Christina Raines.

While the former couple called it quits in 1984, they've continued to speak highly of one another. In a 1986 cover story for People Magazine, Mark reflected on their relationship, explaining: "Tina taught me how to stop and notice the oak trees and smell the flowers...She will always be a very special lady to me."

In a 2014 interview with Hill Place, Christina – who also starred in episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1985) and Highway to Heaven (1988) – spoke fondly of Mark.

Describing him as "wonderful to work with," she noted: "He's present, he's there, he's very generous and he's very giving as an actor. I also remember him as being a very detail-oriented and perceptive individual. Mark's a great actor and a great guy."