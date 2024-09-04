The Repair Shop star Angelina Bakalarou's life away from the cameras: from longtime partner to London home

Angelina Bakalarou is The Repair Shop's resident paper conservator and has become a valued member of the team since first making her debut at the start of last year.

While the BBC expert is fast becoming a regular fixture on our screens, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading to find out more about her home life, including her London pad and longtime boyfriend…

WATCH: Meet the cast of BBC's The Repair Shop

Angelina's early career and TV debut

Angelina, who hails from Greece, credits her home country for her love of art. "Greece has an amazing and massive amount of cultural heritage. So I was always drawn to the art and everything behind it," she told the BBC.

After enrolling in a Conservation of Antiquities and Works of Art at university, the paper expert moved to London, where she completed a two-year Master's in Art on Paper Conservation.

© Richochet/BBC Angelina Bakalarou is The Repair Shop's paper expert

"This whole thing started in 2005 and I've just never looked back," said the 36-year-old. "You know the saying if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life and that's pretty much that's how I feel."

While studying at the University of London, Angelina met fellow student Ashleigh, who would go on to become her business partner when the pair founded their own company, The Conservators. According to their website, the business is "dedicated to protecting a wide range of paper-based objects and paintings on canvas with conscientious intervention and preventative methods of conservation".

© @angelina_bak/Instagram Angelina at home in London

Angelina made her TV debut on The Repair Shop after receiving an email from the show's producers asking if she wanted to join the cast. "One thing led to another: interviews, videos, chats. And before I knew it, I was in the barn, doing my first item. So yeah, it was quite surreal," she explained.

Angelina's home life in London

Angelina has been living in the UK for 11 years and is currently settled in London. The BBC star often shares glimpses inside her stunning city pad, which is filled with plenty of greenery and artwork. Her home, which Angelina calls her "happy place", also features a stunning set of windows, allowing plenty of light to seep through to the abundance of plant pots on the ledge.

© @angelina_bak/Instagram Angelina's London pad is filled with greenery

Angelina's longtime boyfriend

Judging from her Instagram page, Angelina is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Simone. While it's not known how long the couple have been together, Simone made his first appearance on his girlfriend's Instagram page back in 2015.

© @angelina_bak/Instagram Angelina with her boyfriend, Simone

The couple love jetting off to exotic locations together and have holidayed in Doha and Sardinia in recent years.