The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares update after sparking fan concern over show future

The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher has shared an exciting update on the upcoming season of the show. In a video shared on Instagram, the horologist revealed that his son Fred will make his return in the new series, but this time, has his very own item to repair!

Standing beside his son outside the barn, Steve told fans: "So, Fred's down at the barn at the moment. He's got his own item and he's doing very, very well."

Chiming in, Fred said: "It's very exciting!"

WATCH: Steve Fletcher announces son Fred's return to show

Proud dad Steve added: "He's an actual natural! It's all very exciting and he's done very, very well. Well done."

Confirming the announcement in the caption, the expert penned: "Look who's back at @therepairshoptv! My son and apprentice, @fredfletcher.clocks has his own item to repair this time, and he’s doing a brilliant job with it. Very proud!"

© Photo: BBC Steve's son Fred appeared on the show in 2022

It's safe to say fans were overjoyed by the news. Sharing their anticipation for the new episode, one person penned: "That's fabulous. Looking forward to seeing that episode," while another added: "Wonderful! So great to know the skills are being taken up by the next generation."

The update comes just days after fans expressed their concern over Steve's future on the show. Last week, the programme's official Instagram account revealed that a new series would arrive on BBC One on August 14. Alongside a photo of host Jay Blade standing beside experts Suzie Fletcher, Will Kirk, Dominic Chinea, Brenton West and Kirsten Ramsay, the caption read: "More fixes. More stories. More memories restored. Brand new #TheRepairShop starts on 14th August on BBC One & iPlayer."

While fans were delighted by the news, some couldn't help but notice Steve's absence in the photo and shared their concern in the comments section. One person asked: "Steve's not missing, is he?!"

© Ricochet Ltd/Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC Fans were concerned after Steve was missing from a photo shared on the show's social media page

A second follower wrote: "Where's Steve?"

© Steve Fletcher/Instagram Steve is a proud dad to five children

Thankfully, fans can rest assured that Steve will be back in the barn in the upcoming episodes – and is even bringing his son along!

Fred made his debut on the programme back in 2022, helping his dad repair the largest time-piece ever attempted on the show.

The budding clockmaker joined his father's family-run workshop as an apprentice back in 2020 after attending a science and engineering college.

© Instagram Steve has one son and four daughters

As well as Fred, Steve is also a doting dad to four daughters: Amelia, Milly, Nicole and his youngest, whose name isn't publicly known.

Like Fred, Milly also works for her dad's Oxford-based business as the Workshop Manager. Meanwhile, Amelia is a social media influencer and his youngest daughter recently graduated from university.