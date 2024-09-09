Antiques Roadshow seller shocked after rare object left in her home racks up six-figure valuation

A seller was left in awe after receiving a whopping six-figure valuation on Antiques Roadshow. As the team headed to Colchester, Essex, collector Ronnie Archer-Morgan was joined by a guest with a very rare object.

Appearing on Sunday's programme, the lady in question presented Ronnie with what appeared to be a ceremonial weapon. "In the 1960s, my husband's parents bought a house in west Wales with all its contents and this was in its contents," she began.

© BBC Collector Ronnie Archer-Morgan identified the item as an 18th century pole club

Noting that she and her husband surmised that the object may have come from Fiji, Ronnie explained that the item – an ironwood pole club – had hailed from the Cook Islands, and is referred to as an 'akatara'.

Dating the stone-cut piece to the 18th century, Ronnie remarked that the object was "very important" before delivering his final valuation. Remarking that the pole club had been damaged to some extent, he mused: "If I wanted to put it into a sale – and this would go into a top sale in Paris – they would put a very comfortable pre-sale estimate of between £100,000 and £150,000."

© BBC The seller explained that the item had been left behind in her in-law's home in west Wales

"Crikey!" the guest replied, before thanking Ronnie for his expertise. It's unknown if she'll be taking the ever-impressive akatara to auction.

With Antiques Roadshow back for its 47th season, viewers have watched the team identify their fair share of impressive items. As episode two aired on Sunday 1 September, one seller got more than she bargained for after meeting with specialist, dealer and broadcaster Joanna Hardy in Cromford Mills in the Derbyshire Dales.

© BBC Specialist Joanna Hardy valued a seller's jewellery collection at £15,000 in episode two

Bringing a striking jewellery collection with her, the seller quickly learned that the intricate pieces had been crafted by George Weil. Born in Vienna in 1938, he was a renowned sculptor and jeweller. According to Joanna, the jewels likely hailed from the '60s and '70s and exhibited a Modernist design.

After examining all of them, Joanna singled out a matching set which consisted of a gold ring, brooch and bracelet. According to the seller, she had originally purchased the trio for £1,500.

Antiques Roadshow guest shocked at jewellery collection’s valuation

"Well, I think today they would be about £15,000," replied Joanna. Mind-blown after learning that her jewellery collection was now worth ten times what she originally paid for it, the guest took a moment to recover herself. "Sorry, I nearly swore!" she confessed, leaving the surrounding crowds laughing.

Joanna remarked that if she were to add on the values of the other pieces included, the seller would be looking at a grand total of £25,000. "You've done so well, it really has brightened my day," beamed Joanna.