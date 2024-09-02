Antiques Roadshow viewers in hysterics as shocked seller almost swears over whopping valuation

As Antiques Roadshow headed to Cromford Mills in the Derbyshire Dales, one lucky seller got more than she bargained for. Returning on Sunday, the latest episode introduced viewers to a guest in possession of an intriguing jewellery collection.

Antiques Roadshow guest shocked at jewellery collection’s valuation

Meeting with specialist, dealer and broadcaster Joanna Hardy, the seller quickly learned that the intricate pieces had been crafted by George Weil. Born in Vienna in 1938, he was a renowned sculptor and jeweller. According to Joanna, the jewels likely hailed from the '60s and '70s, and exhibit a Modernist design.

After examining all of the pieces, Joanna singled out a matching set which consisted of a gold ring, brooch and bracelet. According to the seller, she had originally purchased the trio for £1,500, but little did she know that it was worth so much more.

© BBC Specialist Joanna Hardy valued the collection at £15,000

"Well, I think today they would be about £15,000," replied Joanna. Shocked to learn that her jewellery collection was now worth ten times what she originally paid for it, the seller took a moment to recover herself. "Sorry, I nearly swore!" she confessed, leaving the surrounding crowds laughing.

Joanna noted that if she were to add on the values of the other pieces included, the seller would be looking at a grand total of £25,000. "You've done so well, it really has brightened my day," the jewellery specialist told her.

Following the valuation, the seller shared her disbelief. "I had no idea they had gone up in value so much and it all stemmed from one tiny little ring I bought 30 or 40 years ago – quite an adventure."

Sunday's episode was filled with plenty of surprises. A particular highlight was when antiques expert Lisa Lloyd encountered a piece of royal memorabilia.

© BBC During the programme another guest brought in a vintage Cadbury's chocolate bar designed for King Edward VII's coronation

Meeting with a seller who had inherited a Cadbury's chocolate bar from his grandfather, the vintage confectionary had been made to commemorate the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII, and featured artwork of the late monarch and his wife, Queen Alexandra.

Ultimately, the coronation was postponed just days before it was meant to take place, but Cadbury's bars had already been printed and given out to schoolchildren by that time. While Lisa noted that these particular chocolates are relatively common, what made the seller's so unique is that the chocolate itself has never been eaten and remains in the original packaging.

© BBC Expert Lisa Lloyd said it could fetch £1000 at auction

Making it a real rarity, Lisa explained that while the 1902 Cadbury's packaging could be picked up for £25 usually, thanks to the chocolate inside, it could actually fetch £1,000 at auction.