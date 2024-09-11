GMB star Kate Garraway 'very sad' as she marks 20th wedding anniversary to Derek Draper

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has shared an emotional post on what would have been her 20th wedding anniversary to her late husband Derek Draper, who passed away in January.

In the video, the TV personality looks visibly emotional as she discusses the day, explaining: "Hello everyone. Today would have been my 20th wedding anniversary to Derek, it still is my 20th wedding anniversary to Derek. It's one of those days we talked about like Christmas, Easter, his birthday, where you really feel a punch to the stomach.

WATCH: Kate Garraway tears up in documentary about late husband Derek Draper

"This one I've been feeling very sorry for myself I'm afraid, because it's such a personal thing… This day is so particularly special to him and I. The fact that he's not here makes me feel very sad and notice his absence like a roaring train.

"I've been leaning into the grief as people say you have to and have been re-reading his anniversary messages on previous cards which I feel so grateful to have had… I've been rewatching the documentary because tomorrow is the National Television Awards and just marvelling at his spirit over the last few years. This documentary particularly is about his story… and about care and vulnerability."

Her caption read: "So it’s our wedding anniversary today & feeling super emotional but also so grateful to all that Derek brought into my life.

"Leaning into the #grief, by re reading his old cards to me & also watching the doc #dereksstory - reminding myself of how he fought to the end to get back more of his life & for change for others.

© ITV Kate Garraway: Derek's Story is nominated at the NTAs

"It’s the #officialntas tomorrow & it will be so hard to go without him with us - but Darcey, Bill & I WILL go - to celebrate his life, the message he wanted heard & to honour all the hard work of doctors nurses & carers everywhere - paid & unpaid for the incredible work they do every day." She added a link where her followers could vote for her documentary Derek's Story at the NTAs.

Kate was met with an outpouring of love, with one person writing: "Sending you so much love. I lost my dad suddenly when I was 17 and my mum was 46. I would like to tell you it gets easier and in time you learn to get used to their absence but even after 30 years cos that’s how long it is since I lost my dad there are still what should be special occasions that take my breath away but they are always with us in our hearts lovely Kate."

© PA Kate Garraway with her late husband Derek Draper, and her parents Gordon and Marilyn

Another person added: "I remember Derek being interviewed whilst you were in the jungle and he was so proud of you. Best of luck tomorrow! Sending love," while a third person added: "I watched it again last night and still felt overwhelmed when Derek walked. You have my vote. For you Derek, you were most definitely heard. Love to you and your family."