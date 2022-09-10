Inside Kate Garraway and husband Derek's treasured wedding amid 'changed' marriage

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper were just months away from holding a second wedding celebration in 2020 when the former political advisor was hospitalised with the coronavirus.

PHOTOS: Look back at the Good Morning Britain stars' weddings

The couple have been married for 17 years after exchanging vows on 10 September 2005, with the Good Morning Britain host stepping out in a strapless gown layered underneath a fur coat. Following Derek's recent "serious operation" on his kidneys, the couple will likely be marking their anniversary privately with their two children Darcey and Billy – perhaps even reminiscing over treasured photos from their big day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway described the emotional moment her husband Derek was able to hug their son Billy

From Kate and Derek's surprise Strictly Come Dancing wedding guest to the TV star's comments on how their relationship has "changed" following Derek's health issues, see everything we know about the couple's wedding and marriage…

How did Kate Garraway and Derek Draper meet?

The TV star met Derek in autumn 2004 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV.

They tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005, and heartbreakingly, 2022 could mark the second year that Derek has been in hospital on their wedding anniversary. In 2020, the couple had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary but they were forced to spend it apart as Derek was unable to receive hospital visitors on that particular day.

READ: The Queen's sentimental wedding secret from Prince Philip to finally be revealed

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's 'unromantic' proposal to husband Steve is not what you'd expect

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

At the time, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime and we raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

One surprising guest at their nuptials was Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole. Kate previously told The Times: "Hilariously, Brendan Cole was at the wedding, years before I did Strictly Come Dancing. I assumed he was someone’s boyfriend, but Derek had secretly been having dancing lessons with him.

"Derek is like that: when he wants to learn something, he studies it until he can do it perfectly."

What wedding dress did Kate Garraway wear?

Mum-of-two Kate hasn't revealed many details about her big day, but she has shared rare glimpses of her Caroline Castigliano wedding dress in a couple of throwback wedding photos. She wore a strapless gown with an embellished bodice, layering a fur-trimmed coat over the top to keep warm.

The GMB star's documentary Finding Derek showed footage from their wedding day

Kate wore her blonde hair in effortless curls and added a short veil. Meanwhile, Derek looked dapper in a classic black shirt, a crisp white shirt and a colour-pop purple tie.

What has Kate Garraway said about her marriage with Derek Draper?

Shortly before the National Television Awards in 2021, Kate shared a still from her Finding Derek documentary which showed footage of the pair on their wedding day back in 2005. After her win, Kate told HELLO! and other reporters backstage that Derek and their children Darcey and Billie were watching the show from home, and even shared a photo of her FaceTiming Derek later in the evening to tell him they had won.

MORE: Kate Garraway's sweetest moments with her husband Derek Draper

READ: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's early relationship and short-lived split

Of their relationship milestone, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I'm here and we and the children raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

Kate forgot her wedding anniversary in 2018

Kate confessed to forgetting about their wedding anniversary in 2018 until she saw that Derek had posted a loving message to her on social media while she was on a night out at the TV Choice Awards. Derek wrote on Facebook: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x."

The Good Morning Britain host has discussed how helping to care for her husband has had an impact on their marriage, as well as his relationship with their two children.

"When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus. In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed," Kate told Good Housekeeping. "It’s the same for the children – they’re having to relearn the experience of being with their dad. And, of course, the biggest learning is for poor Derek."

This is not the first time that the TV star has given fans an update on their changing relationship, which now involves a lot of trust. Earlier this year, she told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine, "I'm not sure that we've ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

"He puts huge trust in me. He just says, 'Whatever you think', which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, 'God, I hope I'm worthy of that trust'. But I've got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn't it?"

READ: Kate Garraway moved to tears on air amid husband Derek's health setback

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.