Kate Garraway in tears as she reflects on Derek Draper's legacy in emotional GMB interview

Kate Garraway was overcome with emotion on Tuesday, as she joined Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley to discuss her new documentary – Kate Garraway: Derek's Story.

Reflecting on her late husband, Derek Draper's legacy, the TV presenter struggled to hold back tears as she detailed his final years.

"One of the biggest frustrations was that he felt like a total failure, he felt like an incredible burden on the carers, on the system, on us and it didn't matter what we said, he felt that burden, and he wanted to be a contributor," explained Kate.

"Making this documentary was his way of saying 'I'm gonna speak up for the people that have supported me, the family but also those around me and the people within the care system.'"

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Kate explained that Derek wanted to speak up for the people that supported and cared for him

She added: "It's wonderful to have the chance to honour him and also honour the millions. I'm sad because I don't have the chance to care anymore but I felt it would be wrong for me to sort of walk away from the caring campaign that I feel I have a responsibility for."

Revealing that she'd received nearly 8,000 letters from people asking her not to give up on her work with carers charities, Kate became visibly tearful. "If something can be done then it's a wonderful legacy for Derek," she said.

"Sorry to get emotional," Kate noted. "It's difficult because I'm trying to remove my personal grief because I think this is a really important thing that we have to tackle and gosh politicians need to get their head around it of all parties but actually we all do as a society and we have to decide what's important to us."

© ITV Kate Garraway: Derek's Story will premiere on ITV1 on Tuesday 26 March

Kate Garraway: Derek's Story will premiere at 9pm on ITV1 on Tuesday 26 March. It will document the final year of Derek's life, while shining a light on the ongoing challenges faced by those in the care system.

It was on 5 January 2024 – almost four years after Derek became ill with Covid – that Kate announced his passing. Releasing a statement on Instagram, she wrote: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

MORE: Kate Garraway discloses financial difficulties as she confesses she is on 'survival mode' since Derek Draper's death

READ: Kate Garraway reveals heartbreaking details of last conversation with husband Derek

© Instagram Kate announced that Derek has passed away in January 2024

Kate noted: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."