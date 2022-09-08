Kate Garraway beams in yellow ensemble for a candid video The star took to social media

Kate Garraway took to social media with a candid update for fans ahead of a special milestone with her husband Derek Draper.

Taking to social media, the Good Morning Britain host, 55, shared a clip of her breakfast blunder as she was caught with a blackberry in her hairbrush whilst recording for Smooth radio.

Talking to the camera she said: "I put them in this," and held up a small glass bowl. She continued: "Which I admit is not particularly fool-proof for things not falling out…not squished in my hair brush…," to which the person filming hilariously quipped: "instant highlights."

In the clip, Kate was beaming about her blunder and donned a vibrant yellow ensemble comprised of a slogan jumper which she matched with a yellow floral skirt.

Kate and Derek married in 2005

The sweet update comes just days before the star's wedding anniversary to husband Derek on Saturday.

Derek has been battling with his health since March 2020, when he contracted Covid. Following a series of setbacks, he underwent surgery on his kidneys at the end of August, meaning the former political advisor, 54, is likely to remain in hospital for his and Kate's special day.

Heartbreakingly, this will be the second time Derek has been in hospital on their wedding anniversary.

Kate has been caring for Derek at home

The couple had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020, but Derek was in hospital and unable to receive visitors on that particular day.

At the time, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime and we raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully, he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

