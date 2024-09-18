Midsomer Murders and Happy Valley stars join season 2 of epic BBC period drama

The BBC's hit World War Two drama, SAS: Rogue Heroes, will soon be returning to our screens – and Steven Knight's star-studded series has added some fresh faces to the cast, including actors from Midsomer Murders and Happy Valley.

For those unfamiliar with the series, it's inspired by Ben Macintyre's best-selling book of the same name and is a dramatisation of how the SAS was first formed during World War Two.

WATCH: Have you caught up with series one?

First-look images of series two show the regiment as they face their next battle on a whole new terrain in mainland Europe.

Original stars Jack O'Connell (Paddy Mayne), Connor Swindells (David Stirling), Sofia Boutella (Eve Mansour) and Dominic West (Dudley Clarke) all reprise their roles in the upcoming series.

© Banijay Rights/Robert Viglasky/BBC Gwilym Lee plays Bill Stirling in series two

Meanwhile, Happy Valley star Con O'Neill has joined the cast as General Montgomery, alongside Midsomer Murders and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Gwilym Lee as Bill Stirling, David Stirling's brother and founder of the 2SAS regiment.

Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom) and Jack Barton (Heartstopper) will play SAS members Jock McDiarmid and John Tonkin respectively, alongside Stuart Thompson (The Witcher, Starstruck), Paolo De Vita (Anonymous, La Grande Guerra del Salento), Anna Manuelli (Blocco 181, Pezzi unici), Edward Bennett (Industry, Save Me Too) and Matteo Franco.

© Photo: BBC Happy Valley's Con O'Neill (left) has joined series two of SAS: Rogue Heroes

Also reprising their roles in the upcoming series are Theo Barklem-Biggs (Reg Seekings), Corin Silva (Jim Almonds), Jacob Ifan (Pat Riley), Jacob McCarthy (Johnny Cooper), Stuart Campbell (Bill Fraser), and Bobby Schofield (Dave Kershaw).

© Banijay Rights/Ludovic Robert/BBC Theo Barklem-Biggs as Reg Seekings and Bobby Schofield as Dave Kershaw

Set in Spring 1941, the new series sees Paddy Mayne take control of the SAS following David Stirling's capture as attention turns from the conflict in North Africa to mainland Europe.

The synopsis continues: "But GHQ have cast doubt over the future of the regiment, while the creation of a second unit and an influx of new arrivals make things even more difficult for the men. Can they prove that the SAS remain essential to the war, wherever it may lead them?"

While a release date has not been revealed, the BBC has said series two is "coming soon".

© Banijay Rights/Robert Viglasky/BBC Jack Barton has joined the cast as John Tonkin

SAS Rogue Heroes series two will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Series one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.