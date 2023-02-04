James Norton reveals bloodied photo ahead of Happy Valley finale

The Happy Valley finale is just around the corner, and ahead of its premiere on Sunday, James Norton has shared some shocking behind-the-scenes photos. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Tommy Lee Royce actor revealed a bloodied snap of his fake stab wound from season one. He captioned it: "Some more #happyvalley love."

Sparking a major reaction from his 310k followers, many were quick to praise the show, as well as voicing their excitement about the upcoming season three finale on BBC. "Trying very hard not to wish my weekend away for this but I can't wait as much as l love you in real life, I really hope Tommy gets his comeuppance," wrote one.

"Aaagh, don't want it to end as know there can't be a "happy ending" for everyone?! Great casting! How can we prolong Tommy and Catherine for another series??????! PLEASE!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Omg going to be so sad when it's over, you have been amazing the whole cast are completely brilliant."

James Norton shared a bloodied throwback photo from season one on Instagram

Set to air at 9pm on Sunday, the official synopsis for the final episode, reads: "Catherine works her final shift, when scores are settled for good, while grandson Ryan faces a moral dilemma."

One of the show's directors for season three, Fergus O'Brien, has given fans an idea of what to expect, telling Radio Times:

Fans are desperate to learn what happens to Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce in the finale

"[It] picks you up, and just flings you around and slaps you against the wall and slaps you in the face and wallops you across the room. It really takes you on a ride." He continued: "The ending is really satisfying. It's dramatic but in a really interesting and clever way. I think people will go away feeling sad that it's over, but I think they'll be satisfied."

Asked whether he'd seen the final cut, Fergus replied: "I remember looking at the time code. I was 16 minutes in, and I couldn't believe how much stuff has happened."

