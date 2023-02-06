Happy Valley viewers seriously divided over final episode - here's why

Happy Valley came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday night after nine years of being on screen, but it seems viewers are very divided over the ending.

For those of you who have yet to watch the episode, look away now! Major spoilers ahead!

The final instalment of the Sally Wainwright drama saw the hunt for fugitive Tommy Lee Royce continue as Sergeant Catherine Cawood marked her last day on the job.

After escaping from Darius Knezevic's henchmen, Tommy heads to Catherine's house and breaks in through the front window with a plan to burn it down.

Meanwhile, Ryan was quizzed by the police over his father's escape from court and confessed that he had spoken to him via his games console the night before. He also tells Catherine about Tommy's Marbella escape plan, reassuring her that he would never have gone with his dad.

After receiving a call from Winnie about the break-in, Catherine drives home and finds Tommy in the kitchen. The pair engage in one last emotional showdown and Tommy - after swallowing a load of painkillers - douses himself in petrol and lights himself up with a match. Catherine manages to put the fire out fairly quickly but at the end of the episode receives a text confirming his death.

Tommy and Catherine had one final showdown

While many viewers praised the compelling ending, some were left a little "disappointed" that they didn't see Faisal get his comeuppance on-screen, with Catherine simply giving DS Andy Shepherd some intel about the pharmacist at her leaving do.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Last episode of #HappyValley was such a letdown. Wrapped up three seasons way too quickly, gave zero closure for any of the other characters' stories. What was the point of the pharmacist and school teacher subplot for it to be resolved offscreen," while another added: "#HappyValley Well, the pharmacist story was a bit pointless in the end. All the theories of Neville or Neil playing a part in TLR's story....wrong. Great show, but a bit of a disappointing ending for me. Outstanding acting from #SarahLancashire & #JamesNorton though."

A third person commented: "Fantastic episodes but not sure the ending was complete… didn’t 'see' any dramatisation on the ending on the other characters, especially the pharmacist. Good satisfying ending to TLR character but it could have been a lot better than that. #happyvalley #bbc amazing acting!"

Other fans, however, also took to Twitter to applaud the final episode and the performances from Sarah Lancashire and James Norton.

Some fans were disappointed that they didn't see Faisal's storyline play out on-screen

One person tweeted: "#HappyValley must be one of the best TV shows ever. Superb acting, incredible writing and terrific suspense. Sarah Lancashire deserves an award for her acting in this. They certainly got this one right. Yes!" while another added: "There must be a few #BAFTA's in there. What a brilliant series and finale. Sarah Lancashire and @jginorton were incredible. It was worth the wait. #HappyValley."

A third commented: "So often season finales and final ever episodes have disappointed... NOT the case with #HappyValley!! Absolutely outstanding finale last night I thought - had everything and tied everything off perfectly!! Superb writing, and a brilliant send-off for an amazing series!!"

