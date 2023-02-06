Happy Valley stars address show ending amid backlash

Happy Valley stars Karl Davies, Mark Stanley and Derek Riddell have shared their reactions to the show's dramatic finale during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine on Monday.

The last ever episode of Sally Wainwright's epic drama aired on Sunday night and saw Sergeant Catherine Cawood come face to face with her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce. Chatting about the show finale with Lorraine Kelly, Karl, who plays Catherine's son Daniel, shared his thoughts. See what he had to say in the video below…

WATCH: Happy Valley star Karl Davies discusses show ending

Loading the player...

After Lorraine, Karl and entertainment presenter Ria Hebden chatted about Catherine and Tommy's final showdown - which you can watch in the video above - the actor revealed his sadness at the series ending.

"It's very sad because we had a great time doing it," he said. "It's been the best part of ten years. It was 2014 when we did the first series."

Karl Davies plays Daniel

Later on in the ITV schedule, Mark Stanley and Derek Riddell, who play Rob Hepworth and Richard Cawood, appeared on This Morning to reveal their reactions to the ending, specifically Tommy's demise.

Derek said: "I think once again, Sally surprises. I don't know what I expected, but that was not what I expected and the conversation between Sarah and James had everything in it and encapsulated a lot of Sally's genius."

Mark added: "I was slightly worried that when he finally went up in flames, there was something irking up in me that there was going to be a hint of a fourth series!"

The epic final episode had fans glued to the screen on Sunday night and while it mostly received major praise from viewers, some felt a little disappointed that they didn't get to see certain storylines play out on screen.

MORE: Happy Valley star James Norton's health condition that threatened his career

Taking to Twitter, some fans said that they had hoped to see Faisal get his comeuppance for the murder of Joanna. One person wrote: "Well, the pharmacist story was a bit pointless in the end. All the theories of Neville or Neil playing a part in TLR's story....wrong. Great show, but a bit of a disappointing ending for me. Outstanding acting from #SarahLancashire & #JamesNorton though."

The show's finale aired on Sunday night

A second person added: "Fantastic episodes but not sure the ending was complete… didn’t 'see' any dramatisation on the ending on the other characters, especially the pharmacist. Good satisfying ending to TLR character but it could have been a lot better than that. #happyvalley #bbc amazing acting!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.