Hoda Kotb admits to getting 'in trouble' with work slip-up on the Today Show: 'Everybody's mad at me'

Hoda Kotb admitted on Wednesday's episode of Today that she got herself into a spot of bother at work for spilling a secret!

The NBC star revealed before she was supposed to that her and Jenna Bush Hager were releasing another holiday song, following their debut single together in 2023.

During the entertainment segment on Today, which saw the anchors discuss Jennifer Hudson's upcoming holiday single with Hallmark, Dylan Dreyer turned to Hoda and asked: "Is that going to go up against your song?"

The mother-of-two replied: "I got into trouble yesterday because apparently it was a secret." "Well not anymore," Savannah Guthrie joked, to which Hoda replied: "Now everyone's mad at me, please don't make me repeat it!"

Hoda and Jenna released their first holiday song, A Carefree Christmas with Hoda and Jenna, back in 2023, with the help of renowned vocal coach Cheryl Porter.

The pair sang about everything from Jenna's love of cheese to Hoda's desire for tiny Christmas trees.

Hoda had made the slip-up about the upcoming holiday song on September 17th's episode of Today. She told Savannah, Dylan and Sheinelle Jones: "We actually are at work on our second Christmas song...We’re going to drop our second single."

Hoda was meant to wait until the Fourth Hour of Today to wait for Jenna to be there too to tell the news. "You dropped a secret of ours, in the earlier hours, and I feel deceived," Jenna told Hoda.

"I did not like to hear about other people having a Christmas song, and I wanted them to know that we too are working on one...Sorry," Hoda replied, revealing that Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon were both releasing festive singles too.

Hoda and Jenna had a great time getting into the festive mood for their first single and will no doubt have had fun doing it a second time too.

The pair have a great friendship both on air and away from work, and have been working together since 2019.Earlier this year, they marked five years working together on the show with a series of special episodes, which even included a visit to New Orleans.

Jenna told HELLO! in a past interview that working with Hoda is never boring and admitted that the pair are often in fits of laughter while filming.

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically, we can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh," Jenna said.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she added.During their time together, Hoda and Jenna have celebrated many joyful moments, including the birth of Jenna's third child Hal, now four.

They have also been there for each other during difficult times, including Hoda's split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January 2022, and most recently,

Hoda's worries over her daughter Hope's health. Hope was admitted to hospital in February 2023 and during that time, Hoda took some time off work to be there for her child.

She has since written a book, Hope is a Rainbow, about her daughter's bravery, although has decided not to disclose her daughter's condition to protect her privacy.