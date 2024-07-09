Today's Hoda Kotb interrupts show schedule to issue correction after on-air blunder

Today host Hoda Kotb proved that even the most seasoned broadcasters sometimes make mistakes when she slipped up during Tuesday's edition.

The journalist interrupted the show ahead of a commercial break after accidentally naming actress Winona Ryder in an entertainment story about country singer Wynonna Judd.

Hoda, who hosted the show alongside Savannah Guthrie, was teasing a "big announcement" from the country music legend about her plans to celebrate 40 years of performing when she got her Winona's mixed up.

© NBC Even seasoned hosts like Hoda Kotb make mistakes sometimes

"Coming up, a big announcement from country music legend Winona Ryder," Hoda began. "Inside her plans for a Las Vegas celebration for fans for what she calls a milestone year," she continued, before handing over to business and data reporter Brian Chung, who teased a different story from across the studio ahead of the commercial break. But just before the first advertisement played, the camera panned back to hosts Hoda and Savannah, who were waving their scripts at the camera after realising the error.

By this point, their microphones had already been turned down as the show's theme music began to play, prompting Savannah to burst out laughing as she held her face in her hands.

© NBC Savannah and Hoda saw the funny side

Eventually, the sound returned and Hoda corrected her blunder.

"Can you hear us? Wynonna Judd, we knew that," she said.

"Not Winona Ryder. Someone's remembering the 90s," Savannah chimed in, getting a laugh from her co-host. Watch the moment below.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb interrupts show to correct on-air error

Today is broadcast live over three hours, so mistakes are bound to happen every once in a while – even by experienced hosts like Hoda!

The popular TV personality has been on our screens for over two decades, having first joined NBC News as a correspondent for Dateline in 1998.

© NBC Hoda has been on our screens for over 20 years

Hoda became the first host of Today's Fourth Hour in 2007 and was joined by Kathie Lee Gifford the following year. Kathy was later succeeded by Jenna Bush Hager in 2019, who still fronts the show alongside Hoda.

Then in 2018, Hoda was announced as the new co-anchor of Today alongside Savannah. She took over from Matt Lauer, whose 20-year stint came to an end after allegations of sexual harassment and assault were brought to light.

© NBC Savannah and Hoda have co-hosted Today since 2018

Hoda and Savannah have become firm friends since hosting the show together. Sharing her appreciation for Hoda, Savannah previously told HELLO!: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."