Hoda Kotb opens the doors to her new palatial home to welcome Today co-star and family — see photos

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are so much more than co-hosts. The pair enjoyed a weekend together with their children at Hoda's new home and shared photos from their off-screen catch up.

Away from the Today studios, the pair relaxed with Hoda's children, Haley and Hope, and Savannah's kids, Vale and Charlie.

The latter's husband, Michael Feldman, joined them for their weekend antics too.

Hoda posted a cute selfie of herself with Savannah standing on the lush lawns of her home as the sun beat down .

They were both grinning from ear to ear in the casual snapshot.

She then shared an image of all of them snuggled up on the coach and captioned the post: "Home. @savannahguthrie."

Savannah commented: "Where so much heart is," and fans rushed to tell them how much they love their chemistry and their friendship.

Hoda's photos gave a glimpse inside her new abode, having moved from her apartment in Manhattan several months ago.

© Instagram Hoda recently shared a snapshot outside her new home

It was a big change for Hoda and her daughters but they're happy to have more space in their larger pad and appear to be making plenty of new memories.

Hoda and Savannah have maintained a close relationship , having hosted the Today Show with her since 2017.

© NDZ/Star Max The pair are close friends

They opened up to HELLO! about their connection in an exclusive interview.

"We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning – I never get over that," Savannah shared. "I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "In life, I live by this mantra – 'It gets greater, later,' – and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50.

© Instagram Hoda and her daughters have moved out of their apartment

"I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having. I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

She recently turned 60 and delighted in the milestone birthday telling Today.com: "I feel like I’m a better version, or more myself, each year I grow older.

© Instagram Hoda shares her children with her ex Joel

I think a lot of times we spend our time pretending — being someone we’re not. After a while you’re like, 'Oh, I’m me. God made me this way.'"

"My 50s were my best," Hoda added. "I imagine, because my 50s were my best, that my 60s will be even better than that."