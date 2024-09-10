Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie heaped praise on the Princess of Wales following the news that the royal has completed her course of preventative chemotherapy.

During Tuesday's edition of Today, the hosts welcomed NBC Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew onto the show via video link as she reported on the story from outside Buckingham Palace in London.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie react to huge royal news live on Today

The Princess, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, spoke of her relief at completing the course in an emotional video, saying this year has been "incredibly tough". Her message played over touching footage of Kate spending time with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

One sweet moment sees Kate and William, who celebrated 13 years of marriage in April, holding hands together on a picnic blanket, with the Princess resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

© Kensington Palace Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands on Norfolk beach in the moving video

Reacting to the video, Hoda said: "First of all, can we just start off by saying what incredible news to see her in this state, with her family. That was beautiful."

Later on, Savannah added: "The film is so extraordinary. I think it's fair to say that we've never seen anything like this coming out of the royal family. It's beautiful, it's intimate, you see moments between her and William."

Giving her take on the video, Daisy said: "You're right, it was beautiful and intimate. It has a rather American feel about it. It has, to us Brits, who are used to our royals being a little more buttoned up, it feels quite Hollywood. It feels very glossy, very emotional."

The journalist continued: "Seeing William and Kate with these public displays of affection, that's not something we're used to. We're used to seeing Harry and Meghan holding hands, William and Kate have always been much more private."

Kate revealed she has completed her course of preventative chemotherapy

Chiming in, Savannah said: "As Americans, we approve that message. We're all about a little bit of PDA."

Adding her voice to the discussion, Hoda said: "I do think sometimes when you go through something scary and hard like cancer, it changes your perspective and how you see things, so some things may have changed there."

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb praised the Princess's moving video

Savannah added: "To see her doing well is really powerful."