Brian Dietzen reunites with beloved NCIS co-star ahead of season 22

Brian Dietzen has reunited with his NCIS co-star, Wilmer Valderrama. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor celebrated the release of Wilmer's book, An American Story: Everyone's Invited.

© Instagram Brian Dietzen supported Wilmer Valderrama following the release of his new book

Posing alongside his castmate at a Barnes & Noble store in Los Angeles, Brian, 46, wrote: "So proud of my dear friend @wilmervalderrama. Everyone go get this wonderful book!"

The duo, who have enjoyed an eight-year friendship on NCIS, are set to return in series 22 this October. Ahead of the latest instalment, Wilmer, 44, has given fans a peek behind the scenes.

Wilmer Valderrama shares BTS look at NCIS season 22

Taking to Instagram at the start of September, he said: "Hey ladies and gentlemen. I'm on the set of NCIS with my partners in crime here," before panning the camera onto his co-stars Diona Reasonover, Sean Murray and Gary Cole.

"We can't tell you what's happening now but this is not a small episode. That's all I can say," he added, holding up his hand, which was in handcuffs.

The trailer for series 22 has since been released, revealing that there's a mole within NCIS and screenwriter Steven D. Binder has also teased what's to come.

Speaking to TV Insider, the showrunner explained that the premiere will pick up with Chief Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) back on the dating scene after his breakup with Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), who is working on the West Coast.

© Getty Season 22 will pick up a few months after Jimmy and Jessica's breakup

Reassuring fans that there will be more scenes between Jimmy and Jessica, Steve said: "[In the premiere] Knight encounters a very serious problem involving her skills as a hostage negotiator. There's certain things you never do, and that's what [she] does. As a result, her and Jimmy are going to get a chance to have part two of the conversation that we didn't see in the finale."

Katrina Law's future on NCIS has been called into question, following her character's decision to take a job as Chief REACT Training Officer in season 21. Joining TV Line for an interview in June, showrunner Steve remained coy.

© CBS Photo Archive Katrina Law's future on NCIS remains unknown

"We've set something up there, and I will point you toward our track record where 'You never know.' We've had people look like they were going away and then it's found out they weren't going away, and then people who just disappear like Gibbs.."

Based on the latest trailer, it looks like Knight will appear in the premiere episode, and it has also mentioned that she'll feature in episode four. Beyond that, who knows…

© Sonja Flemming/CBS Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres

As for Wilmer's character arc this time around, it sounds like Special Agent Nick Torres is in for a bumpy ride following Knight's departure. "He goes undercover with some bad people and it doesn't work out well," noted Steve. "He gets into a lot of trouble. He's on this road of undercover loner, not really having relationships."