Pauley Perrette takes trip down memory lane with photos from NCIS days

Pauley Perrette is feeling nostalgic. After taking part in a new shoot for NOH8, the actress posted some archival snaps from her NCIS days. Shining a light on the collaboration, Pauley wrote: "New #NOH8 photo for new @noh8campaign project!!! Going through hundreds of NOH8 pics over the years and all the stuff me and @adambouska and @jeffparshley have done together. Love you boys so much!"

In several photos, Pauley could be seen with her signature jet-black locks inspired by her on-screen counterpart, Abby Sciuto. One was even taken at the 2011 People's Choice Awards, at which the star rocked a Terri King custom-designed NOH8 gown to promote the initiative.

A cause which Pauley has supported for over a decade, NOH8 aims to "promote marriage, gender and human equality through education, advocacy, social media, and visual protest."

© Getty As of 2020, Pauley has dedicated her time to activism

Among the comments on her latest post, fans commended Pauley on her work with the campaign. "Thank you for being such an amazing voice for equality," replied one. "You go girl you're beautiful inside and out," added another. Meanwhile, a third hailed the A-lister as an "activist queen."

Pauley, who famously starred on NCIS from 2003 to 2018, has since retired from acting. Sharing the news on X, formerly Twitter, in 2020, she clarified: "I retired after NCIS but BROKE [Pauley's 2020 sitcom] was important, beautiful.

"I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I'm proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!)"

In the years that have followed, Pauley has since dedicated her time to activism, but she still has some ties to her NCIS days. Taking to Instagram in June, the star revealed that she'd reunited with her former co-star and close friend, Brian Dietzen.

Sharing a photo from the Hollywood Bowl, Pauley was pictured alongside Brian and Criminal Minds star, Kirsten Vangsness. "NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED HERE!" she quipped in the caption. "Just me and @briankdietzen and @kirstenvangsness at the @hollywoodbowl seeing the amazing icon @officialsarahmclachlan. Just beautiful."

© Adam Rose/CBS via Getty Images Pauley as Abby Sciuto in NCIS

While fans were delighted to see Pauley back with her NCIS co-star, a number of them have also shared their hopes that she'll return to the show one day. Unfortunately, the prospect seems unlikely.

On the show, Pauley's character resigned after an assassination attempt, but according to multiple reports, the real reason she left was because she had fallen out with series lead Mark Harmon.

Abby Sciuto leaves the NCIS team

The two stars reportedly had a number of clashes behind the scenes in 2016 after the Gibbs actor brought his dog to set, where it bit a crew member leaving him needing 15 stitches. Tellingly, the pair did not share the screen together during Pauley's emotional final episode.

Executive producer Charles Floyd Johnson has since addressed Pauley's exit. Recalling an on-set incident that sparked tension, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "In Pauley Perrette's case, there was an incident with the show with a dog.

© Photo: Getty Images Pauley left NCIS after reportedly falling out with Mark Harmon

"The dog was Mark Harmon's, and apparently the dog bit someone. Pauley was a huge, huge SPCA [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] animal person. And then the dog kept coming with Harmon, and she felt it wasn't safe for the show. By the end of that year, she just felt like it wasn't working for her anymore, and it was time to move on."