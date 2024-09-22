Michael Weatherly enjoys romantic reunion with wife Bojana Jankovic amid filming for NCIS: Tony and Ziva

Michael Weatherly is a jet setter these days! After flying to Budapest where he's been shooting NCIS: Tony and Ziva, the actor headed to the City of Love with his wife, Bojana Jankovic this week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Michael, 56, hinted that production had moved to the French capital.

Putting on a dapper display, the TV star posed in a tailored suit. Meanwhile, his wife and award-winning doctor, Bojana, channelled Parisian glamour in a grey mini-dress complete with a crystal-embellished neckline. "Paris, lady. We go to Paris. #ncisverse #paris," Michael quipped in the caption.

Among the comments, fans wondered if the NCIS alum had touched down in France to film more episodes of Tony and Ziva, however, others suggested that Michael and Bojana were there to celebrate the anniversary of their first date.

Michael and Bojana had their first date in Paris in 2007

Michael previously told People that he met his wife in a bar in Vancouver in 2007. "I kept looking out of the corner of my eye and seeing this ravishing, gorgeous beauty," he said.

In fact, Michael was so enthralled with Bojana after their first meeting that he flew all the way to Paris to take her on their first date after she revealed she was going on vacation with friends. His grand gesture certainly made an impression and after two years of dating the couple wed in 2009. They have also welcomed two children – a daughter, Olivia, and a son, Liam.

© Getty Michael and Cote de Pablo have been filming NCIS: Tony and Ziva in recent months

Of course, Michael may be in Paris for both NCIS and his anniversary, but with the upcoming series kept top-secret it's impossible to know for sure. Details surrounding Tony and Ziva remain scarce, however, fans can expect to watch 10 new episodes on Paramount+ in 2025.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo confirm name of new NCIS spin-off

Ahead of its premiere, a number of new additions to the cast have also been announced. Among them, Downton Abbey star Julian Ovenden and Oppenheimer's James D'Arcy are billed to appear. While Julian will play the Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah; James is billed as Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol.

© Nick Briggs Julian Ovenden has joined the cast

Additionally, Shadow and Bone actor Amita Suman will feature as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, and The Watch actress Lara Rossi is stepping in as Sophie, a caretaker for Tony and Ziva's daughter Tali with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS).

© Apple TV+ James D’Arcy will portray Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol

According to her character description, Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) is stepping into the role of "elegant and cunning" Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), and Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) portrays "deeply experienced therapist" Dr. Lang, who treats patients with severe traumas.