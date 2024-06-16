Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo enjoy unexpected NCIS reunion – see photos

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are busier than ever! The duo – who are set to film NCIS spin-off, Tony and Ziva – walked the blue carpet at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival, and they were joined by some familiar faces.

Pictured in Monaco on Saturday, Michael and Cote were spotted alongside their former co-stars, Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama. Just a day before, the dynamic duo had reunited with Brian and Wilmer at the festival's opening ceremony.

© Getty Brian Dietzen, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and Wilmer Valderrama enjoyed a reunion on Saturday

Beaming as they caught up on the blue carpet, the quartet were on hand to commemorate NCIS' 1000th episode and held up an epic three-tiered cake as they celebrated the milestone together.

Putting on a dapper display, Michael, 55, stepped out in a white suit and a pale pink shirt. Meanwhile, Cote, 44, looked positively radiant in a bright red maxi dress and gold jewelry.

© Getty The co-stars celebrated NCIS' 1000th episode with a cake

The dynamic duo, who co-starred on the flagship NCIS, are gearing up to shoot Tony and Ziva across Europe this summer, and they've also teamed up on the podcast, Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, this month.

Currently, details surrounding Tony and Ziva are being kept under wraps, however, the show is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2024. It will consist of ten episodes.

"Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," teases the synopsis.

© Getty Michael and Cote are gearing up to film NCIS: Tony and Ziva over the summer

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

© CBS Photo Archive Tony and Ziva will consist of ten episodes

Speaking about the series, Cote gave fans an idea of what's to come. "I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our lives very complicated, but somehow a little something about love," she said.

With the spin-off in development, fans have been wondering if Tony and Ziva might get a crossover episode with NCIS in future – an idea that showrunner Steve D. Binder is certainly open to.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images NCIS showrunner Steve D. Binder is open to a crossover episode with Tony and Ziva

Speaking to TV Line, the NCIS EP said: Let's put it this way, I would love to. I would love to do that, and I don't speak for Michael [Weatherly], but I have a feeling Michael would be up for anything like that. So, we're all for it."

"I'm absolutely open to any ideas anybody has," added Steve. "They are totally welcome to show them to me and see what we can come up with."

Fingers crossed Tony and Ziva get to reunite with their former colleagues in a special episode!