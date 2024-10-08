Netflix hit show cancelled after just two seasons - and fans aren't happy

Netflix is garnering something of a reputation for cancelling its shows before their time, so it is perhaps unsurprising to hear the news that the popular That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show, has been cancelled by the streaming platform after just two seasons.

Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red Forman in the show, announced the news on Instagram, writing: "I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m travelling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful.

"I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with.

"Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkid's friends and neighbours, the original cast members of That '70s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school. #That90sShow #bestfansever."

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty, Joseph Callari as Uncle Spogiera, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Sam Morelos as Nikki in That 90s Show

The series, which followed its predecessor's eight-year run on Fox, follows Leia and her friends in 1996, with the show being split into three parts. The synopsis for part three reads: "It’s 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Part 3 picks up right back in the Forman kitchen – where Red and Kitty return from Paris to find a giant hole in the wall. And this isn’t even the biggest crisis Leia has to face.

"New relationships are formed, old ones move to the next level. Friendships are tested and just when things seem to be working out, a blast from the past returns to blow it all up again. With summer break winding down, the gang has to come to terms with Leia leaving them again, but this time she’s not going without a fight."

Fans were understandably disappointed, with one posting on X: "I’m actually devastated about That '90s Show getting cancelled. I was really looking forward to the next season!" Another person added: "Netflix really has to stop cancelling shows after 1 or 2 seasons. Like, streaming services need to stop making anything if they’re gonna keep doing it."

The show has been cancelled

A third person wrote: "WTF @Netflix — why do you keep cancelling awesome shows? Imagine if every show was cancelled after two seasons just because it's not getting the numbers you expect. Give a show a chance, especially this one!"