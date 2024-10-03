Kristen Bell's outfits in Nobody Wants This: From Joanne's Reformation dress to her hot date night looks with Noah

If you're reading this it's probably because you're obsessed with Netflix's Nobody Wants This. The rom-com starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is the talk of the office here at HELLO! and we're all swooning over the chemistry between Joanne and Noah, the show's leading stars.
Do you know what else we've been swooning over? Joanne's outfits on the show. Seriously, how stylish did Kristen Bell look? Personally, I think the styling was so spot on with the character, too. She's a 36-year-old woman who knows what she wants from life and from love, and she's also found her sense of style as well.
Joanne opts for cool girl brands such as Reformation, Khaite and Maje. You can tell she likes fashion, she likes getting dressed up (still not over the blue strapless dress she wore to the bat mitzvah on the final episode of season one) but equally feels chic in jeans and Converse. I actually lost count of all the sneakers she wore in Nobody Wants This - and it inspired me to revisit my sneaks collection and shop for a new pair for fall.
If you want to know who's responsible for Joanne's effortless style, it's Negar Ali Kline, the costume designer on the show. In an interview with Forbes, she said: "We wanted to make sure it felt authentic to LA. We made sure to include local LA designers. It helped us to be specific to the place."
She added: "Joanne for us was a really exciting character to design. She's a multifaceted woman. She lives out loud, she’s fearless and very conscious of the way that she presents herself to the world. We knew that we could have a lot of fun with her."
“In costume design,” Kline explained, “we don't usually approach projects thinking about trends in fashion. But in this case, Joanne and Morgan are fashion girls, and that was really exciting for me to think about.”
Interestingly, the team decided on things "that typically wouldn't make sense," because "Joanne pulls them off because she has this inherent sense of who she is and how she wants to present the world."
Love that for her!
I've scoured the Netflix website to search for all the photos of Joanne and her most stylish outfits on Nobody Wants This. Some are still available to shop, but as it was filmed last year, it's no surprise that the pieces are long-gone. I'll try and share any good lookalikes I spy, just in case you want to recreate the look on your next date.