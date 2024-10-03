Kristen Bell's outfits in Nobody Wants This: From Joanne's Reformation dress to her hot date night looks with Noah

If you're reading this it's probably because you're obsessed with Netflix's Nobody Wants This. The rom-com starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is the talk of the office here at HELLO! and we're all swooning over the chemistry between Joanne and Noah, the show's leading stars.

Do you know what else we've been swooning over? Joanne's outfits on the show. Seriously, how stylish did Kristen Bell look? Personally, I think the styling was so spot on with the character, too. She's a 36-year-old woman who knows what she wants from life and from love, and she's also found her sense of style as well.

Joanne opts for cool girl brands such as Reformation, Khaite and Maje. You can tell she likes fashion, she likes getting dressed up (still not over the blue strapless dress she wore to the bat mitzvah on the final episode of season one) but equally feels chic in jeans and Converse. I actually lost count of all the sneakers she wore in Nobody Wants This - and it inspired me to revisit my sneaks collection and shop for a new pair for fall.

If you want to know who's responsible for Joanne's effortless style, it's Negar Ali Kline, the costume designer on the show. In an interview with Forbes, she said: "We wanted to make sure it felt authentic to LA. We made sure to include local LA designers. It helped us to be specific to the place."

She added: "Joanne for us was a really exciting character to design. She's a multifaceted woman. She lives out loud, she’s fearless and very conscious of the way that she presents herself to the world. We knew that we could have a lot of fun with her."

© Netflix Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This

“In costume design,” Kline explained, “we don't usually approach projects thinking about trends in fashion. But in this case, Joanne and Morgan are fashion girls, and that was really exciting for me to think about.”

Interestingly, the team decided on things "that typically wouldn't make sense," because "Joanne pulls them off because she has this inherent sense of who she is and how she wants to present the world."

Love that for her!

I've scoured the Netflix website to search for all the photos of Joanne and her most stylish outfits on Nobody Wants This. Some are still available to shop, but as it was filmed last year, it's no surprise that the pieces are long-gone. I'll try and share any good lookalikes I spy, just in case you want to recreate the look on your next date.

© Netflix Joanne's Red Skirt & Cardigan Costume designer Negar Ali Kline said of this outfit: "I spent a lot of time thinking about that particular costume. In that scene, she's meant to be a fish out of water, we wanted her to pop. [Joanne is] the 'other' in that moment. "Very intentionally, we muted the background costumes so that she would be the only one really in this bright color so he can not only notice her in the congregation, but also have it be the moment where [Noah’s mother] Bina sees her and Joanne is this lady in red." In this scene she's wearing a red 'Layla' satin skirt from Reformation, which is in stock in other colors but sadly the red is no longer available. In this scene she is clutching the By Far Mini Soho Circular Croco Embossed Leather Bag. I haven't found the exact cardigan she's wearing, but Reformation's cashmere cardi is looking like it could be it.

© Netflix Joanne's Rugby Top & Converse Sneakers This is one of my favourite casual outfits of the series. In the episode where she gets the short-lived ick about Noah, she's wearing blue jeans, Converse platform high-tops and a striped Siedres Ole Rugby Polo Sweater. FYI, these jersey tops are so in vogue right now so I've found a couple that are giving a very similar look. This Levi's one is so good, as is the Abercrombie & Fitch rugby top which is now a bestseller. She's also wearing a $92 chain from SAKS.

© Netflix Joanna's Blue Skintight Dress As you can tell, I'm not doing this in order of appearance, I'm doing it in order of my gold star outfits. I just loved this finale dress - the blue strapless dress she wore to gate crash (well, she had an invite at one point!) Miriam's bat mitzvah. This skintight turquoise Alex Perry midi dress (which is 30% off right now) is another one that stands out and some compare the moment to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, which I'm so here for.

© Netflix Joanne's Ralph Lauren Fair-Isle Cardigan Joanne's Ralph Lauren Fair-Isle cardigan she wore at Jewish camp will live rent-free in my mind. I'm praying for a re-stock, but until then this amazing lookalike at Revolve will definitely tick the boxes.



© Netflix Joanne's Denim Bomber Jacket Oh I do love this look, and this entire scene. This SPRWMN bomber jacket is such an underrated look and one that we can all copy with conviction. I've found the amazing Rag & Bone jacket that looks super similar. You can't see in this photo but she's wearing Adidas Samba OG Sneakers. Also, I love that she's re-wearing her By Far Mini Soho Circular Croco Embossed Leather Bag. It's only normal to re-wear handbags, so that was very authentic.

© Netflix Joanne's Black Off-Shoulder Top On the pilot episode of Nobody Wants This - Joanne first meets Noah wearing this outfit - aka the perfect 'jeans and a nice top' look. The nice top just so happens to be Abercrombie & Fitch's long-sleeve off-the-shoulder wrap mesh bodysuit in black. The one I've linked to is the NEW version for fall and I love it. I predict a party wear must-have! Not photographed, but she accessorized with a Khaite 'Bambie' belt and the Jimmy Choo Bon Bon micro leather bucket bag which is available but not in the emerald green she wore.

© Netflix Joanne's White Reformation Dress This is a dress that Joanne is excited to wear while on a weekend away with Noah. She opted for the Reformation 'Bridgton' linen dress. Sadly, it's sold out in white but I've found a great lookalike from Solid & Striped. Joanne belted her white dress with the modern rodeo belt from Petite Moments.