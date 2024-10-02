Netflix: 6 unmissable TV shows and movies to stream in October

It's officially spooky season and as we head into October, Netflix has a scarily good selection of movies and TV shows on offer. Kicking off the festivities, Heartstopper, Outer Banks and The Lincoln Lawyer are all back and better than ever.

Meanwhile, Anna Kendrick has entered the arena with her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour. Based on a true story, the spine-chilling thriller follows Sheryl, a bachelorette who unknowingly matches with a serial killer on a televised dating show.

Heartstopper season three – trailer

Looking for something less deadly and more dreamy? Laura Dern stars as Katherine, a newly single novelist who falls for a younger man, played by Liam Hemsworth. There's no doubt about it, there's something for everyone this month, so mark your calendars!

© Netflix Heartstopper, season three (Thursday 3 October) Heartstopper returns with its third and final series. "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie," teases the synopsis. "As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

© Netflix Outer Banks, season four part one (Thursday 10 October) Our favourite treasure-hunting teens are about to embark on another adventure. After discovering the gold at El Dorado, things are finally looking up for the Pogues. But after heading back to the Outer Banks and establishing a bait, tackle, and charter tour shop, it's not long before John B and the gang are broke. Enter Wes Genrette, a wealthy man obsessed with finding Blackbeard's treasure, and just like that, the Pogues are back in the "G" game. But this is Outer Banks we're talking about, and nothing's ever that easy – cue dangerous new enemies and another high-stakes race to the finish line.

© Netflix Woman of the Hour (Tuesday 8 October) Anna Kendrick directs and stars in Woman of the Hour. Inspired by the real-life story of Rodney Alcala – a serial killer who appeared on The Dating Game in 1978 – the film imagines what would have happened if Cheryl Bradshaw had agreed to go on a post-show date with him. The film may have debuted in the US last year, but for UK viewers, Woman of the Hour will finally debut on Thursday 8 October.

© Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer, season three (Thursday 17 October) Based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novel, The Gods of Guilt, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo reprises his role as bigshot LA lawyer, Mickey Haller. If the book is anything to go by, fans will see the criminal defence attorney take on the case of Andre La Cosse, who allegedly murdered Mickey's old friend, Gloria Dayton.

© Netflix Lonely Planet (Friday 11 October) A sun-soaked romance set at a writer's retreat in Morocco, Lonely Planet traces the life-altering love affair between Katherine Loewe, a newly single novelist who falls for a younger man named Owen Brophy. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth lead the cast.