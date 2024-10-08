Strictly's Aljaž Škorjanec reassures Tasha Ghouri in leaked mic moment

Aljaž Škorjanec and Tasha Ghouri are dominating the Strictly leader board. Returning to the BBC ballroom for week three, the duo scored an impressive 34 out of 40, after performing the rumba to Billie Eillish's What Was I Made For?

Tasha, 26, has already emerged as one of season 22's top contenders, with fans praising her partnership with Aljaž, 34. In a sweet moment, the Slovenian star was captured reassuring Tasha after their Barbie-themed performance on Saturday.

Strictly’s Aljaž Škorjanec supports Tasha Ghouri in sweet moment

After the Love Islander admitted, "I was so nervous," Aljaž quickly responded, telling her "I know, it's ok" as they shared a hug. Keeping Tasha calm throughout, Aljaž was also spotted saying "You got this" halfway through the routine.

Following week three's show, Aljaž has also penned a sweet message to Tasha on Instagram. Alongside a photo of their Barbie performance, he wrote: "Thank you so much for all the messages, votes, and kindness! Loved performing our Rumba for you all.

"@tashaghouri I get more and more excited every weekend to dance with you! It was a tricky week with this beautiful piece of music, but I am so proud of what you achieved," he continued. "On to week 4! Time is flying when you're having fun dancing! Let's SMASH it partner! @bbcstrictly."

Likewise, Tasha shared her gratitude for Aljaž, writing a post of her own. "Thank you Aljaž for being the best Ken and I know I was so nervous to dance this rumba but as soon as we started dancing slowly the nerves faded away!" she noted. "I cannot wait for week 4! Get me in the rehearsal studio and the dancing shoes on woooop."

While Tasha has certainly impressed viewers, others have noted that she has an unfair advantage in the competition, owing to her previous dance experience. During her childhood, Tasha began taking ballet lessons, and later started training at the Creative Academy in Slough. She's also performed in competitions.

Strictly choreographer Maria Tsiatsiana has since disputed 'fix' claims.

© Guy Levy Tasha previously trained commercial street style dance

"You have to learn choreography and dance with a professional dancer – and all our pros are the best in the business – and then you have to dance under so much pressure. So if you took five ballet classes or ten or zero, everyone is at the same playing field on that Saturday night and in the rehearsal studio," she told The Sun

Tasha herself has also addressed her previous dance experience. While appearing on Kiss FM she said: "I've not danced for quite a few years - since Love Island, my career is so different. It's such a different dance style, I may actually not be good at it, like ballet - I'm not good at ballet. I'm trained in commercial street style."